Kia America Gains Market Share in First Quarter as Electrified Vehicle Sales Grow at Rapid Pace

EV6 Deliveries Rise 49-percent in Second Month in Showrooms; Automaker Captures Largest Market Share Percentage in Company History

IRVINE, Calif., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced March sales of 59,524 units, capping the brand's second highest total through the first three months of the year. With 3,156 all-electric EV6 models sold in March, Kia's electrified models notched their best-ever monthly and quarterly performances.

Additional monthly sales highlights include:

Record monthly sales of Kia's overall electrified model lineup, increasing by 55-percent over the previous record

Sales of the Niro model lineup of electrified crossovers increasing by 32-percent over the previous monthly sales record set by the model

"There is an incredibly positive energy surrounding the Kia brand right now as we continue to outpace the industry and gain market share despite the ongoing industry challenges," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "Kia experienced tremendous growth in the SUV and utility vehicle segments over the last few years, and we are now seeing a similar trend in the electric space as we establish a leadership position in sustainable mobility."

In addition to sales, March saw several significant announcements coming from the brand, including:

The Niro EV taking top honors in the mass market category in J.D. Power's 2022 Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Ownership Study for the second year in a row. The survey is based on responses from more than 8,000 electric vehicle (EV) owners regarding critical factors including cost-of-ownership, battery range, service experience, styling and driving enjoyment to determine ownership satisfaction and likelihood to repurchase.

The 2022 Kia Telluride named the "Best 3-Row SUV for Families" by U.S. News & World Report for the third consecutive year.

for the third consecutive year. Autotrader including the Carnival MPV among the "Best New Cars for 2022".

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electrified vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

MONTH OF MARCH YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2022 2021 2022 2021 EV6 3,156 N/A 5,281 N/A Rio 2,829 2,894 6,507 6,818 Forte 9,609 10,459 23,498 24,850 K5/Optima 5,470 8,717 17,822 20,394 Cadenza N/A 54 N/A 155 Stinger 1,026 1,007 3,107 2,444 K900 N/A 22 N/A 56 Soul 5,175 6,899 14,124 17,191 Niro 3,964 1,753 9,226 4,311 Seltos 4,947 6,497 11,119 16,786 Sportage 7,778 9,471 16,460 22,417 Sorento 6,238 8,692 17,923 19,724 Telluride 7,668 8,591 22,076 21,854 Carnival/Sedona 1,664 1,467 4,051 2,550 Total 59,524 66,523 151,194 159,550

