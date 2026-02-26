26.02.2026 16:45:29

Kia America Introduces 2027 Telluride Hybrid 3-row SUV

(RTTNews) - Kia America, a division of Kia Corp. (000270.KS), Thursday announced the pricing for the first-ever 2027 Kia Telluride Hybrid 3-row SUV with the MSRP for a FWD EX trim starting below $47,000.

The Telluride HEV combines the 2.5-liter turbo powertrain with a 1.65-kWh lithium-ion battery and electric motors to make a combined 329 horsepower and 339 lb.-ft. of torque, the company added.

Eric Watson, VP Sales, Kia America, commented, "Brimming with Kia's latest tech, available in seven-passenger configuration, and an EPA-estimated 35 mpg combined on the EX FWD trim, the 2027 Telluride HEV is the new benchmark in the three-row SUV segment."

Currently, Kia's stock closed trading at KRW 206,000.00, up 5.05 percent on the Korea Stock Exchange.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen im Rückwärtsgang -- ATX letztlich in Rot -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich hingegen seitwärts. Die US-Börsen notieren schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Freitag zu.
