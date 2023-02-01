|
01.02.2023 09:09:43
Kia America January Sales Climb 22.3%
(RTTNews) - Kia America, affiliated to South Korea's Kia Corp. (KIMTF.PK), reported Wednesday that it has sold 51,983 units in the month of January, up 22.3 percent from last year's 42,488 units.
The company noted that January marked its sixth consecutive monthly sales record with four of its SUV and utility nameplates, such as Niro, Sportage, Telluride and Carnival, as well as the Forte compact sedan posting best-ever January totals.
Sales of Kia's electrified models increased 128 percent over the same period last year.
Citing the strong beginning for 2023, Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America, said, "It's poised to be another exciting year for the Kia brand with increased Telluride production, the new 2024 Seltos arriving soon1 and full production of the Sportage, EV6 and Niro."
