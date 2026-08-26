Kia America Prices 2027 Sportage Gas Model With Enhanced X-Line

(RTTNews) - Kia America announced pricing for the 2027 Sportage gas-powered version, with the X-Line trim now featuring a standard Panoramic Sunroof and Smart Power Liftgate. These additions match equipment previously available only in the 2026 X-Line Premium Package.

The enhancements align the gas-powered X-Line with the Sportage Hybrid (HEV) and Sportage Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) variants in terms of standard features. This approach enables customers to compare powertrains more easily based on individual driving requirements.

Most of the internal combustion engine (ICE) model range carries over from the previous generation. The Sportage LX front-wheel drive model starts at $28,990, while the range extends to the X-Pro all-wheel drive variant at $39,890, excluding the $1,495 destination charge.

The nine-trim lineup includes the Sportage LX FWD at $28,990, LX AWD at $30,790, EX FWD at $30,790, EX AWD at $32,590, X-Line AWD at $34,790, SX FWD at $34,590, SX-Prestige FWD at $36,590, SX-Prestige AWD at $38,390, and X-Pro AWD at $39,890.

Kia's stock was trading at KRW 131,400.00, down 2.59 percent on the KSE.