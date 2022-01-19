|
19.01.2022 15:00:00
KIA AMERICA RETURNS TO SUPER BOWL LVI
IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America will return to the Super Bowl in 2022 with a 60-second spot designed to build on the brand's established Super Bowl presence, including our recent three-year sponsorship of the USA Today AdMeter. This will be Kia's 13th big game ad, with previous spots highlighting the brand's "Accelerate The Good" charitable initiatives, including the "Great Unknowns Scholarship" which provided educational assistance for students in need looking to complete higher education and the "Yards for Homelessness" initiative which provides resources to the homeless youth population throughout the U.S.
Kia America - about us
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.
For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-america-returns-to-super-bowl-lvi-301463791.html
