Kia announces 2023 Rio pricing.

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Kia's entry-level vehicle, the sixth-generation Rio competes in the sub-compact segment and is an attractive option for customers looking for day-to-day efficiency, offering up to 41 MPG on the highway and a long list of amenities. Largely a carryover for the 2023 model year, the sporty subcompact is loaded with useful technology and is wrapped in a stylish, space-efficient package. The standard engine now includes an oil level sensor which alerts drivers if the engine oil level is low.

Pricing 1 – MSRP (excludes $1,055 destination)

• LX 4-Door Sedan $16,450 • S 4-Door Sedan $17,090 • S 5-Door $17,390

Engine:

• 1.6L 4-cylinder MPI engine, 120 horsepower, 112 lb.-ft. torque

Fuel Economy 2 – EPA-est. MPG:

• City: 32 • Highway: 41 • Combined: 36

Highlighted Kia Drive Wise Advanced Driver Assistance Features 3 :

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Std: All trims

Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

Std: All trims

Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC)

Std: All trims

Forward Collision Avoidance w/Pedestrian Detection

Optional: S Tech Package

Lane Keeping Assist

Optional: S Tech Package

Lane Following Assist

Optional: S Tech Package

High Beam Assist

Optional: S Tech Package

Driver Attention Warning

Optional: S Tech Package

Lane Departure Warning

Optional: S Tech Package

Dimensions:



4 Door 5 Door • Overall Length: 172.6 in. 160 in. • Overall Width: 67.9 in. 67.9 in. • Overall Height: 57.1 in. 57.1 in. • Wheelbase: 101.6 in. 101.6 in.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

2 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.

3 These systems are not substitutes for proper and safe driving, parking, and/or backing-up procedures. These systems may not detect every object behind or alongside the vehicle or in the vehicle's blind spot or direction of travel. Always drive safely and use caution.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-announces-2023-rio-pricing-301636741.html

SOURCE Kia America