24.07.2026 07:26:09

Kia Corp. Q2 Operating Income Drops, Sales Rise; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Kia Corp. (KIMTF.PK, 000270.KS), a South Korean automaker, reported Friday weak operating income in its second quarter, despite higher sales.

In South Korea, Kia shares were losing around 5.94 percent, trading at 140,900.00 won.

In the second quarter, operating income dropped 4.9 percent to 2.629 trillion won from 2.765 trillion won last year.

Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company, however, grew 2.6 percent to 2.328 trillion won from 2.269 trillion won a year earlier.

Sales climbed 12.6 percent to 33.037 trillion won from prior year's 29.350 trillion won.

In the first half, operating income fell 16.3 percent year-over-year to 4.834 trillion won, while sales grew 9 percent to 62.539 trillion won.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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