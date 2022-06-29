Kia Forte Ranks Number One in its Segment in J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS) for Fourth Consecutive Year

Five Kia Vehicles Take Second Place in Their Respective Segments

IRVINE, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A wide cross-section of Kia America's world-class SUVs and sedans received high marks in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS), with the Forte topping the Compact Car segment for the fourth consecutive year. Five other Kia models – Carnival, K5, Rio, Sportage, and Telluride – each took the number two spot in their respective categories.

"With so many Kia models ranking first or second in their respective segments, there's no doubt that quality, craftsmanship, and attention to detail are an integral part of every vehicle Kia builds – no matter the segment," said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America and Kia America.

The annual report analyzed responses from 84,165 respondents with regards to 189 vehicle models across 26 segments. Vehicles were evaluated on driving experience, engine and transmission performance and a broad range of quality issues reported by vehicle owners.

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electrified vehicles sold through a network of 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-forte-ranks-number-one-in-its-segment-in-jd-power-2022-us-initial-quality-study-iqs-for-fourth-consecutive-year-301578183.html

SOURCE Kia America