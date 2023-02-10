Kia maintains momentum in J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study as top mass market brand for third consecutive year.

Three Models Captured Segment Awards including Sportage and Forte

Mass market Kia vehicles reported to have fewest problems after three years of ownership 1

Substantial award bolsters brand's strong track record in J.D. Power study

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America is ranked the number one mass-market brand in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study for the third consecutive year after owners reported the fewest issues after three years. Adding to this substantial award are three segment wins for the Forte (Compact Car), Optima (Midsize Car), and Sportage (Compact SUV). This latest achievement continues to strengthen Kia's reputation for dependability and reliability.

"It's one thing for Kia to tout its world-class dependability, but it's another thing for an organization like J.D. Power to recognize it," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America. "These accolades from J.D. Power are a validation of our dedication to developing dependable products. Being named the top mass-market brand 3 years in a row speaks volumes since our customers stand behind our products based on their first-hand experience."

The industry-wide study examines problems experienced during the past 12 months by original owners of three-year old vehicles. Overall dependability is determined by the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100). Thus, a lower score reflects a higher level of reliability. The study was comprised of 30,062 completed surveys and examined how 2020 model-year vehicles are currently performing in terms of quality, component replacement and appeal.

"J.D. Power collects and assembles tens of thousands of customer voices from verified owners. Kia customers have responded with high quality ratings praising their experience after three years of ownership," said Doug Betts, President, Global Automotive Division, J.D. Power. "Earning the distinction of the most dependable mass market brand for the third year in a row, in addition to receiving awards for the Kia Sportage, Kia Forte, and Kia Optima shows that Kia has listened to the voice of the customer and is giving them the dependability they desire."

The study covers 184 specific problem areas across nine major vehicle categories: climate; driving assistance; driving experience; exterior; features/controls/displays; infotainment; interior; powertrain; and seats.

1 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2021-2023 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Studies. 2023 Study based on responses from 30,062 original owners of 2020 model-year vehicles after three years of ownership, surveyed August-November 2022. For J.D. Power 2023 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.

