Kia Motors America Announces April Sales

IRVINE, Calif., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced April sales of 31,705 vehicles, led by the Optima and Sorento models.

"Despite these uncertain times, Kia continued to outperform the industry in April and consumer demand for key products like Telluride and Seltos remained extremely high," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "Kia's Accelerate the Good program will continue to provide valuable incentives, support initiatives and charitable giving to those affected by this pandemic and those that need it most. Our top priority continues to be the health and well-being of our customers, employees, dealers, partners and affiliates as well as that of the communities in which we work and live."

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power1, and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.



MONTH OF APRIL YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2020 2019 2020 2019 Rio 1,436 2,082 8,281 7,926 Forte 4,222 7,336 26,581 28,710 Optima 6,894 8,411 27,239 31,079 Cadenza 50 117 535 528 Stinger 871 939 3,431 4,166 K900 12 43 77 145 Soul 3,565 10,431 20,278 35,984 Niro 774 1,839 5,749 7,185 Seltos 1,839 N/A 6,891 N/A Sportage 3,964 6,077 24,021 25,275 Sorento 4,286 7,473 22,341 31,092 Telluride 3,087 5,570 19,913 10,965 Sedona 705 1,067 4,313 4,926 Total 31,705 51,385 169,650 187,981

1 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

