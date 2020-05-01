+++ Bitcoin Kurs explodiert und durchbricht 8.000 USD - Jetzt noch vor dem Halving handeln! +++-w-
01.05.2020 19:09:00

Kia Motors America Announces April Sales

IRVINE, Calif., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced April sales of 31,705 vehicles, led by the Optima and Sorento models.

"Despite these uncertain times, Kia continued to outperform the industry in April and consumer demand for key products like Telluride and Seltos remained extremely high," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America.  "Kia's Accelerate the Good program will continue to provide valuable incentives, support initiatives and charitable giving to those affected by this pandemic and those that need it most.  Our top priority continues to be the health and well-being of our customers, employees, dealers, partners and affiliates as well as that of the communities in which we work and live."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power1, and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand.  Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.


MONTH OF APRIL

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2020

2019

2020

2019

Rio

1,436

2,082

8,281

7,926

Forte

4,222

7,336

26,581

28,710

Optima

6,894

8,411

27,239

31,079

Cadenza

50

117

535

528

Stinger

871

939

3,431

4,166

K900

12

43

77

145

Soul

3,565

10,431

20,278

35,984

Niro

774

1,839

5,749

7,185

Seltos

1,839

N/A

6,891

N/A

Sportage

3,964

6,077

24,021

25,275

Sorento

4,286

7,473

22,341

31,092

Telluride

3,087

5,570

19,913

10,965

Sedona

705

1,067

4,313

4,926

Total

31,705

51,385

169,650

187,981

1 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

 

Kia Motors America logo (PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America) (PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-motors-america-announces-april-sales-301051063.html

SOURCE Kia Motors America

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

