|
01.10.2019 21:31:00
Kia Motors America Announces September Sales
IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced September sales of 44,619 units, led by the Sorento, Sportage and Optima models. Kia sales are up 2.6-percent compared to the first nine months of 2018 as demand for Telluride – with 5,049 units sold in September – continues to outpace model supply.
"Kia outperformed the industry through the first three quarters of 2019 thanks to the continuing popularity of Telluride and the strong September performances of the Sorento, Sportage and Optima models," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "With Kia's steady stream of new and refreshed models launching over the coming months, we're confident the positive momentum and increased brand consideration will continue through the fourth quarter and into the new year."
About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power1, and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*
For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.
*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
MONTH OF SEPTEMBER
YEAR-TO-DATE
Model
2019
2018
2019
2018
Rio
1,722
2,009
19,186
17,291
Forte
6,280
6,470
73,285
74,888
Optima
7,206
10,976
75,666
79,845
Cadenza
92
201
1,056
3,951
Stinger
981
1,375
10,416
12,999
K900
32
30
311
260
Soul
5,985
10,540
77,627
77,888
Niro
1,733
2,889
17,962
22,100
Sportage
6,863
7,008
65,104
62,272
Sorento
7,766
8,955
72,200
85,692
Telluride
5,049
N/A
39,209
N/A
Sedona
910
1,050
11576
14,856
Total
44,619
51,503
463,598
452,042
1 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-motors-america-announces-september-sales-300929090.html
SOURCE Kia Motors America
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Handel tiefer -- DAX letztlich weit im Minus -- US-Börsen rot -- Nikkei schließt mit positiven Vorzeichen
Anleger am heimischen Markt ließen am Dienstag Vorsicht walten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fiel im späten Handel deutlich zurück. Die Wall Street verbucht nach schwachen US-Daten Verluste. Japans Börse zeigte sich am Dienstag freundlich, während an den Börsen in Hongkong und China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.