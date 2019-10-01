Kia Motors America Announces September Sales

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced September sales of 44,619 units, led by the Sorento, Sportage and Optima models. Kia sales are up 2.6-percent compared to the first nine months of 2018 as demand for Telluride – with 5,049 units sold in September – continues to outpace model supply.

"Kia outperformed the industry through the first three quarters of 2019 thanks to the continuing popularity of Telluride and the strong September performances of the Sorento, Sportage and Optima models," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "With Kia's steady stream of new and refreshed models launching over the coming months, we're confident the positive momentum and increased brand consideration will continue through the fourth quarter and into the new year."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power1, and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.



MONTH OF SEPTEMBER YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2019 2018 2019 2018 Rio 1,722 2,009 19,186 17,291 Forte 6,280 6,470 73,285 74,888 Optima 7,206 10,976 75,666 79,845 Cadenza 92 201 1,056 3,951 Stinger 981 1,375 10,416 12,999 K900 32 30 311 260 Soul 5,985 10,540 77,627 77,888 Niro 1,733 2,889 17,962 22,100 Sportage 6,863 7,008 65,104 62,272 Sorento 7,766 8,955 72,200 85,692 Telluride 5,049 N/A 39,209 N/A Sedona 910 1,050 11576 14,856 Total 44,619 51,503 463,598 452,042

1 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

