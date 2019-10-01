01.10.2019 21:31:00

Kia Motors America Announces September Sales

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced September sales of 44,619 units, led by the Sorento, Sportage and Optima models. Kia sales are up 2.6-percent compared to the first nine months of 2018 as demand for Telluride – with 5,049 units sold in September – continues to outpace model supply.

"Kia outperformed the industry through the first three quarters of 2019 thanks to the continuing popularity of Telluride and the strong September performances of the Sorento, Sportage and Optima models," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "With Kia's steady stream of new and refreshed models launching over the coming months, we're confident the positive momentum and increased brand consideration will continue through the fourth quarter and into the new year."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power1, and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand.  Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.


MONTH OF SEPTEMBER

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2019

2018

2019

2018

Rio

1,722

2,009

19,186

17,291

Forte

6,280

6,470

73,285

74,888

Optima

7,206

10,976

75,666

79,845

Cadenza

92

201

1,056

3,951

Stinger

981

1,375

10,416

12,999

K900

32

30

311

260

Soul

5,985

10,540

77,627

77,888

Niro

1,733

2,889

17,962

22,100

Sportage

6,863

7,008

65,104

62,272

Sorento

7,766

8,955

72,200

85,692

Telluride

5,049

N/A

39,209

N/A

Sedona

910

1,050

11576

14,856

Total

44,619

51,503

463,598

452,042

1 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

