Kiavi Expands to Alabama, Arkansas and Wisconsin, Further Supporting Real Estate Investors to Revitalize Neighborhoods Across the Country

Kiavi Continues Strong Growth and Now Operates in 32 States and Washington, D.C.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiavi , a leading provider of financing to real estate investors (REIs), today announced it is expanding its products to three new states: Alabama, Arkansas and Wisconsin. Robust capital, competitive rates and flexible financing solutions from Kiavi allow REIs to confidently maximize returns and focus on scaling their business. Today's announcement further supports REIs in their bid to reinvigorate the country's aging housing stock.

Kiavi Continues Strong Growth and Now Operates in 32 States and Washington, D.C.

"We are thrilled to support real estate investors in Alabama, Arkansas and Wisconsin, helping them revitalize neighborhoods in these markets. All three states provide incredible opportunities for our customers to transform aging homes and make them move-in ready for families and truly impact the local communities," said Michael Bourque, CEO of Kiavi. "We are 5.5 million housing units short in the United States. Current supply chain shortages are already pointing to a slowdown in new construction. With millennials entering their prime home buying years, it is even more important that we, as a nation, work together to close the housing gap and work towards rehabilitating America's aging housing stock especially at a time when over two-thirds of U.S. homes are over 30 years old. I am excited to extend our products in these three states and I am confident that with our technology platform REIs can make smarter decisions and unlock the true potential of their real estate investments."

Kiavi's bridge, or fix-and-flip, loans make it easy to purchase and rehab investment properties with flexible, short-term financing and Kiavi's rental loans make it easy to invest in rental properties with long-term financing options. The new markets provide opportunity to REIs to expand and scale their business.

Alabama

According to Birmingham Business Journal, Alabama's business climate is ranked among the best in the nation, with the median home value considerably lower than the national average. Other key facts about Alabama's housing market include:

Median rent in Alabama has increased 12.1% i n the last year.

has increased n the last year. Mobile is the sixth-best city to flip homes in America due to its high market potential, low renovation costs and high quality of life.

in America due to its high market potential, low renovation costs and high quality of life. Huntsville, Alabama's third-largest city, has a younger population compared to the national average which is a great indicator for the market's future. With a median rent of $1,000 and being listed as the 18th best city to flip houses in the nation, it is a great market to invest in.

third-largest city, has a younger population compared to the national average which is a great indicator for the market's future. With a and being listed as the 18th best city to flip houses in the nation, it is a great market to invest in. Realtor.com ranks Birmingham, Alabama as one of the top 25 housing markets for 2022 with a combined sales and price growth of 13.7%.

Arkansas

Arkansas is the second most affordable state to live in. Its diverse population, robust economy and its natural beauty make it an attractive destination . Key highlights about the best markets to invest in Arkansas include:

Little Rock is one of the major markets in Arkansas ranking as the 22 best cities to flip houses in.

is one of the major markets in ranking as the to flip houses in. Bentonville, AR , expects to see a 24% price increase in homes in the next three years.

Wisconsin

The Wisconsin real estate market continues to grow. In 2021, the median value of a single-family residential property saw an increase of about 34% . Due to improving economic indicators and a lack of existing inventory, supply and demand fundamentals have increased prices for nearly a decade. Some key facts about the Wisconsin housing market include:

Milwaukee is the third-most densely populated metro area in the Midwest, just behind Chicago and Detroit . The real estate market in Milwaukee has been described as an unstoppable force.

is the populated metro area in the Midwest, just behind and . The real estate market in has been described as an unstoppable force. Waiting lists to rent are not unusual with renter occupied homes accounting for 56% of total occupied housing units in the metropolitan area.

Kiavi's expansion into Alabama, Arkansas and Wisconsin closely follows its entry into Indiana and Kansas this year. Kiavi now operates in 32 States and Washington, D.C.

For more information, click here .

About Kiavi

Kiavi uses the power of data and technology to bring lending for real estate investors into the digital age. Through Kiavi's digital platform, real estate investors are empowered to make smarter decisions, gain access to funding faster, and scale their business. Founded in 2013 Kiavi, formerly known as LendingHome, has grown to become one of the largest lenders to real estate investors in the United States. The company is committed to helping customers revitalize approximately $25 trillion worth of aged U.S. housing stock and provide move-in ready homes and rental housing for millions of Americans1 across the country. For more information, visit www.kiavi.com , and follow us on Twitter . NMLS ID #1125207

1We define aged housing stock as homes over 30 years old from the original construction date. U.S. Census Bureau, American Housing Survey, 2019

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kiavi-expands-to-alabama-arkansas-and-wisconsin-further-supporting-real-estate-investors-to-revitalize-neighborhoods-across-the-country-301562624.html

SOURCE Kiavi Inc.