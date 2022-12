Kick Your Feet Up with Shares of This Luxury Apparel Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You may not be familiar with the name Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM), but if you've been to a resort, the beach, a tiki bar, or even a backyard barbecue over the last few years, you've almost certainly seen its core Tommy Bahama brand on beach chairs, polos, and Hawaiian shirts. But there's a lot more to the company than just high-end floral shirts. Here's why Oxford Industries looks like a strong buy heading into 2023. Image source: Getty ImagesOxford Industries is an apparel company that owns multiple brands, including Tommy Bahama, Lily Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and more. Tommy Bahama is the company's flagship brand and accounts for 62% of revenue. It's probably best known for its floral shirts, but it also makes polos, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jeans, outerwear, footwear, and more.Continue reading