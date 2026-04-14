Kickoff for automated drone defense from Brandenburg: Joint venture ONBERG begins operations



EQS-Media / 14.04.2026 / 17:03 CET/CEST



HD Advanced Technologies (HDAT), a subsidiary of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG), and the American Israeli company Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) have officially launched their joint venture, ONBERG Autonomous Systems, at the HEIDELBERG site in Brandenburg an der Havel. ONBERG develops and operates autonomous systems for drone defense and is commencing operations today.

During a live demonstration attended by Brandenburg’s Minister-President Dr. Dietmar Woidke, the Ambassador of the State of Israel Ron Prosor, and other high-ranking guests from the worlds of politics and business, ONBERG showcased the operational readiness of its systems. The joint venture is establishing an integrated one-stop shop for drone defense: from development and system integration to industrial series production — “made in Brandenburg” and embedded in European supply chains.

The threat is real and acute: espionage, sabotage, and hybrid attacks on critical infrastructure have surged to unprecedented levels in Europe, and drones have become one of the most widely used tools in hybrid military strategies. Approximately 2,000 infrastructures in Germany currently covered by the KRITIS umbrella law — ranging from energy supply to water infrastructure — could affect large segments of the population (in some cases over 500,000 people) in the event of a failure. KRITIS establishes the regulatory framework and simultaneously creates concrete pressure on operators of critical infrastructure to immediately establish and expand their protective measures.

ONBERG’s solution portfolio addresses precisely this need. Its holistic system approach to drone defense combines detection, guidance, and engagement within a single architecture, integrating individual technological solutions into a seamless, scalable end-to-end solution. Developed, manufactured, and supported in Germany. In this way, ONBERG overcomes inefficient, fragmented individual solutions and provides KRITIS operators with a ready-to-deploy solution to efficiently fulfill their legal protection obligations.

The systems are designed to meet the most stringent requirements of national security, border protection, and military, civilian, and industrial applications. Based on proven OAS technology, the platforms will be gradually expanded to include additional autonomous technologies as well as sensors and communication solutions. Operations will begin with the immediate marketing of the systems in Germany and Ukraine. Sales, development, and manufacturing will be gradually expanded according to a clear roadmap.

Jürgen Otto, CEO of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, stated: “With ONBERG, Brandenburg an der Havel will become the hub for a self-sufficient, scalable production facility for autonomous drone defense. Building on 175 years of German engineering expertise from HEIDELBERG, this venture will make a significant contribution to Europe’s technological independence. At the same time, the joint venture offers employees in the region clear prospects for the future.”

Michael Wellenzohn, CEO of HD Advanced Technologies, commented: “Today’s demonstration shows that we’re not talking about visions of the future, but about systems that are ready for deployment. With ONBERG, we’re establishing a comprehensive one-stop shop for autonomous drone defense based on European supply chains to protect critical infrastructure. Our customers do not receive individual components, but rather a scalable system that combines detection, guidance, and engagement, guaranteeing KRITIS operators fully integrated protection from a single source for the first time.”

Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas Inc., emphasized: “ONBERG is a major step toward localizing advanced autonomous defense capabilities in Europe. Together with HEIDELBERG, we are combining proven technology with German industrial scale and execution to deliver mission-ready autonomous drone systems from Brandenburg to customers across Europe and international markets.”

Prime Minister Dr. Dietmar Woidke said: “The decision to make Brandenburg an der Havel the hub for this cutting-edge technology is a strong commitment to our state’s innovative strength. This is where security technology of strategic importance is being developed, creating high-quality jobs across the region and further enhancing Brandenburg’s profile as a high-tech hub. Considering a growing threat landscape, we must protect our critical infrastructure even better. This is precisely where ONBERG comes in: In the future, technologies will emerge from Brandenburg that can intercept potentially dangerous drones and prevent possible attacks. Brandenburg is committed to this initiative and to the goal of strengthening Germany’s defense capabilities.”Ron Prosor, Israel’s Ambassador to Germany, added: “When Israeli innovation meets German precision, true security is created. The German Israeli technology partnership creates a shield that defends our freedom together. ONBERG is the result of a dialogue between equals, through which Brandenburg and Israel are also growing closer.”



Link to digital press kit: Kickoff ONBERG Autonomous Systems



About ONBERG Autonomous Systems:

ONBERG develops integrated autonomous systems for the protection of critical infrastructure and security-sensitive environments. Security is a systemic issue. That is why ONBERG does not create isolated solutions, but rather robust multi-domain architectures in which sensor technology, data processing, and response mechanisms work together seamlessly. Our solutions are built on operationally proven technologies and are designed for controlled, scalable, and sustainable deployment. ONBERG stands for technological sovereignty, integrated system capability, and the responsible use of autonomous technologies.

HD Advanced Technologies, LLC | HEIDELBERG



HEIDELBERG Location Brandenburg:

The facility in Brandenburg an der Havel — about 75 kilometers southwest of Berlin — has been one of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG’s (HEIDELBERG) key production sites since 1991. As part of the company’s production network, this facility manufactures high-quality mechanical components and complex assemblies that are used both in the internal production of printing presses and for external industrial customers. In a production facility spanning approximately 30,000 square meters, nearly 380 employees manufacture a wide range of components, including shafts, rollers, cubic components, and a large portfolio of assembled subassemblies. The range of services is complemented by specialized technologies such as induction hardening and friction welding, which make the site an important center of expertise within the HEIDELBERG production network.

In total, around 4,500 different items are manufactured in Brandenburg—ranging from individual components to ready-to-install assemblies. The combination of decades of expertise, in-house training, modern manufacturing technology, and high process stability makes the facility a reliable partner for precision manufacturing

Image 1: Launch of the ONBERG joint venture in Brandenburg an der Havel (from left): Daniel Keip, Mayor of Brandenburg an der Havel, Raymond Mutz, CEO of ONBERG, Ron Prosor, Ambassador of the State of Israel to Germany, Dr. Dietmar Woidke, Minister-President of Brandenburg, Jürgen Otto, CEO Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, Eric Brock, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Ondas Inc., Oshri Lugasi, Co-CEO of Ondas Autonomous Systems, and Michael Wellenzohn, CEO of HD Advanced Technologies.

Image 2: As part of the presentation of the ONBERG joint venture in Brandenburg an der Havel, a live demonstration showcased the drone defense system from ONDAS Autonomous Systems and the unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) from HD Advanced Technologies.

Image 3: ONBERG systems are designed to meet the most demanding requirements of national security, border protection, and military, civil, and industrial applications.



Images and further information about the company are available on the Investor-Relations and Press Portal of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG at www.heidelberg.com.

Important note:

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates made by the management of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft. Although the management believes that these assumptions and estimates are accurate, actual future developments and results may differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. These factors may include, for example, changes in the overall economic situation, exchange rates, and interest rates, as well as changes within the graphic industry. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft does not guarantee and accepts no liability for future developments and actual results achieved in the future being consistent with the assumptions and estimates expressed in this press release.

Contact:Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AGCorporate Public RelationsThomas FichtlPhone: +49 (0)6222 82-67123Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-67129E-mail: thomas.fichtl@heidelberg.comInvestor RelationsSascha DonatPhone: +49 (0)6222 82-67120E-Mail: sascha.donat@heidelberg.com