Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.07.2022 18:30:00

KID CUDI RELEASES CAREER-SPANNING THE BOY WHO FLEW TO THE MOON…VOL. 1 OUT NOW!

INCLUDES PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED "love." AVAILABLE ON ALL DSPS FOR THE FIRST TIME

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum sonic visionary, artist, producer, and director Kid Cudi reveals his first-ever career-spanning greatest hits project, The Boy Who Flew To The Moon…Vol. 1out today via Universal Music Enterprises.

KID CUDI RELEASES CAREER-SPANNING THE BOY WHO FLEW TO THE MOON…VOL. 1 OUT NOW!

Listen to The Boy Who Flew To The Moon…Vol. 1HERE.

The 18-track collection boasts the previously unreleased "love." Only available on Soundcloud up until now, this will be the first time the track lands on all DSPs. Cudi notably co-produced "love." alongside longtime collaborator Dot Da Genius. Over a sample of Ratatat's "Sunblocks," his instantly recognizable woozy melodies float above airy guitars towards a chantable affirmation as he assures, "You'll be okay, you'll find real love."

The Boy Who Flew To The Moon serves as a comprehensive overview of the 21st century legend's career thus far. Tracing his journey, it boasts the quintessential quintuple-platinum "Day 'N' Nite (Nightmare)," quintuple-platinum "Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare)" [feat. MGMT & Ratatat], and platinum "Just What I Am" [feat. King Chip] in addition to highlights such as "By Design" [feat. André 3000], "Surfin'" [feat. Pharrell Williams], and newly minted platinum "Tequila Shots."

Check out the full tracklisting below.

Recently, Cudi dropped a new single entitled "Do What I Want." It heralds the arrival of his anxiously awaited eighth full-length offering and one of the most anticipated projects of 2022, Entergalactic. The NETFLIX project and accompanying album are coming this Fall. The project reunites Cudi with co-creator Ian Edelman who worked together on HBO's "How To Make It In America." Cudi also serves as an executive producer alongside Kenya Barris, through their respective production companies Mad Solar and Khalabo Ink Society.

This Summer, Kid Cudi launches his To the Moon – 2022 World Tour in 27 cities across North America, Asia, and Europe. The tour kicks off with 20 North American shows starting in Vancouver on August 16, and will include stops at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, American Airlines Center in Dallas, and the United Center in Chicago. Then in the Fall, "To The Moon" travels to the Toyosu PIT in Japan and all over Europe, including The O2 in London, Verti Music Hall in Berlin, AFAS Live in Amsterdam, Palais 12 in Brussels, and the Zenith in Paris, with Milan closing out the tour at Fabrique on November 22. The full confirmed itinerary below.

Cudi stands on the precipice of a major moment once again. 2020's Man On The Moon III: The Chosen crash landed at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 as his fifth Top 10 debut on the respective chart, while the single "Tequila Shots" is now platinum. However, he initially blasted off into history with Man on the Moon: The End of Day in 2009. It has since gone double-platinum, garnered three GRAMMY® Award nominations, and seized a spot on Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums of All Time.A year later, Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager claimed #3 on the Billboard Top 200 and went platinum.

TRACKLISTING

  • Day 'N' Nite (Nightmare)
  • Pursuit Of Happiness (Nightmare) [feat. MGMT, Ratatat]
  • GHOST!
  • Mr. Rager
  • The Dream Time Machine (with WZRD)
  • Upper Room (with WZRD)
  • Just What I Am (feat. King Chip)
  • Unfuckwittable
  • Balmain Jeans (feat. Raphael Saadiq)
  • Too Bad I Have To Destroy You Now
  • CONFUSED!
  • Speedin' Bullet 2 Heaven
  • By Design (feat. André 3000)
  • Surfin' (feat. Pharrell Williams)
  • Tequila Shots
  • Sad People
  • Sept. 16
  • love.

    • "To The Moon" Tour 2022 

    Tue Aug 16, 2022           

    Vancouver, BC           

    Rogers Arena  

    Thu Aug 18, 2022             

    Portland, OR          

    Veterans Memorial Coliseum  

    Fri Aug 19, 2022               

    Seattle, WA                 

    Climate Pledge Arena  

    Sun Aug 21, 2022              

    Oakland, CA                       

    Oakland Arena  

    Tue Aug 23, 2022                    

    San Diego, CA                    

    Pechanga Arena 

    Wed Aug 24, 2022               

    Los Angeles, CA                  

    The Kia Forum  

    Thu Aug 25, 2022                

    Phoenix, AZ                          

    Footprint Center  

    Sat Aug 27, 2022                 

    Denver, CO                            

    Ball Arena  

    Tue Aug 30, 2022                 

    Dallas, TX                             

    American Airlines Center 

    Wed Aug 31, 2022               

    Austin, TX                              

    Moody Center 

    Thu Sep 1, 2022                      

    Houston, TX                          

    Toyota Center  

    Sun Sep 4, 2022               

    Miami, FL                              

    FTX Arena  

    Tue Sep 6, 2022              

    Atlanta, GA                           

    State Farm Arena  

    Thu Sep 8, 2022             

    Washington DC                   

    Capital One Arena  

    Fri Sep 9, 2022              

    Philadelphia, PA                  

    Wells Fargo Center  

    Sat Sep 10, 2022          

    Boston, MA                          

    TD Garden  

    Mon Sep 12, 2022         

    Brooklyn, NY                        

    Barclays Center  

    Wed Sep 14, 2022          

    Toronto, ON                          

    Scotiabank Arena  

    Fri Sep 16, 2022             

    Chicago, IL                           

    United Center  

    Sat Sep 17, 2022            

    Cleveland, OH                      

    Moon Man's Landing  

    Tue Oct 17, 2022            

    Tokyo, Japan                        

    Toyosu PIT  

    Sat Nov 12, 2022            

    Berlin, Germany                   

    Verti Music Hall  

    Sun Nov 13, 2022            

    Amsterdam, Netherlands      

    AFAS Live  

    Tue Nov 15, 2022               

    London, UK                          

    The O2  

    Thu Nov 17, 2022               

    Brussels, Belgium                 

    Palais 12 

    Sun Nov 20, 2022              

    Paris, France                         

    Zenith 

    Tue Nov 22, 2022              

    Milan, Italy                         

    Fabrique 







    (PRNewsfoto/Geffen/UMe)

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kid-cudi-releases-career-spanning-the-boy-who-flew-to-the-moonvol-1-out-now-301582837.html

    SOURCE UMe

    Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
    Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
    Jetzt informieren!

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
    Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

    Newssuche

    GO

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    US-Arbeitsmarktdaten stärker als erwartet: ATX verabschiedet sich fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich positiv
    Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss vor dem Wochenende fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Der Dow Jones wechselte häufig das Vorzeichen. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich mit positiver Tendenz.

    Nachrichten

    pagehit
    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen