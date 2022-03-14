Kiddie Academy announces 'STEM Adventures' at Academies nationwide

Educational child care provider to host free community events for local families

ABINGDON, Md., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 115 Kiddie Academy Educational Child Care locations in the U.S. will host "STEM Adventures," a free community event promoting science, technology, engineering and math exploration through interactive activities geared toward children ages 2 through 12, March 19-April 23.

"Current research shows scientific instruction improves abilities in subjects outside of science, including literacy, language-learning and critical thinking, and STEM Adventures is designed to equip kids with a strong head start," said Joy Turner, Kiddie Academy vice president of education. "We invite local families to join us and participate in all the ways Kiddie Academy's Life Essentials® curriculum taps into children's natural sense of curiosity as they discover the world around them."

Participating Academies will focus on a "movement" theme, with activities like making flying paper airplanes, participating in a bouncing ball rodeo or making a ping pong ball launcher. Activities will be appropriate for children ages 2 through school-age and will be hands-on and play-based.

According to the Department of Education , STEM exposure for children is essential to creating a nation of leaders who can understand and solve the complex decisions and challenges they will encounter in our world. The DOE highlights the importance of all children having access to STEM literacy and education, no matter where they live—an initiative Kiddie Academy fully supports.

"Our hope is to enable young learners to explore their curiosities and interests through developing and testing scientific hypotheses in everyday situations, while also providing parents with ideas on how to bring STEM education into the home," said Turner.

Refreshments will be provided at the events, which most Academies will hold on March 19, April 9 and April 10. To register at a participating Academy, parents are encouraged to visit KiddieAcademy.com/events/stem-adventures/ .

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, Kiddie Academy has been a recognized, national leader in educational child care. The company serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full-time care, before-and after-school care, and summer camp programs. Kiddie Academy's proprietary Life Essentials® philosophy, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. With an industry-leading Net Promoter Score® of 82 (a measure of customer satisfaction and loyalty), Kiddie Academy excels in providing an exceptional customer experience. The company has also received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy .

About Kiddie Academy Franchising

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising is based in Maryland and currently has 292 open Academies located in 33 states and the District of Columbia. With 30 new Academies anticipated to open in 2022, The Kiddie Academy network is expected to grow to more than 300 open and operating locations this year. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com .

