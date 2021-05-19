Kidoodle.TV® Expands Linear Footprint with Kids Streaming Services on Mobile with Samsung TV Plus

CALGARY, Alberta, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is pleased to announce that its flagship product, Kidoodle.TV®, is growing its linear offering with Samsung TV Plus as it expands to select Galaxy mobile and tablet devices.

Samsung TV Plus is Samsung's free ad-supported Smart TV video service that comes pre-installed on all 2016 - 2021 Smart TVs. The service, which includes access to Kidoodle.TV, is now available on select Galaxy mobiles and tablets. Galaxy device users can download the Samsung TV Plus app through Google Play or Galaxy Store and access hundreds of streaming channels for free without credit cards, sign-ups or subscriptions.

Since 2020, the Kidoodle.TV service has provided Safe and Free Streaming for Kids™ with its real-time offering of scheduled programming available on connected TVs through Samsung TV Plus. Kidoodle.TV's linear channel offers a selection of its kid-focused library of 25,000+ episodes, joining a number of other kid-friendly channels in the Samsung TV Plus line-up.

"Today's announcement increases Kidoodle.TV's ability to provide choice and access to families all over the world no matter where they interact with their media. We are proud to offer safe streaming options and parents piece-of-mind knowing Kidoodle.TV content has been pre-watched under the careful eyes of real people to ensure it's appropriate for kids," said Neil Gruninger, President and Chief Product Officer of APMC.

Once the Samsung TV Plus app has been downloaded, viewers can find Kidoodle.TV on channel 4304.

About APMC and Kidoodle.TV®

Kidoodle.TV® is a family-focused Safe Streaming™ service committed to ensuring children have a safe alternative to stream their favorite TV shows and movies. Available in over 160 countries and territories on thousands of connected devices, Kidoodle.TV provides peace of mind with every show available on Kidoodle.TV strictly vetted by caring people committed to Safe and Free Streaming for Kids™. Kidoodle.TV is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG, Samsung, VIDAA-enabled Hisense TVs, Chromecast, Roku, Vizio SmartCast Amazon, Jio, Xfinity X1, Connected TVs, HTML5 Web, and many other streaming media devices. Kidoodle.TV is owned and operated by A Parent Media Co. Inc., a family-based company. Kidoodle.TV is certified by the kidSAFE® Seal Program and is the proud recipient of the Mom's Choice Award®, a Stevie® Award, platinum winner of the Best Mobile App Award, and Parents' Picks Award - Best Elementary Products. Visit www.kidoodle.tv to learn more. *Content availability varies by location.

