Classover Hldg b Aktie

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WKN DE: A40M0K / ISIN: US1827441023

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21.07.2026 16:46:55

KIDZ AI Stock Soars 77% On AI Compute Services Agreement

(RTTNews) - KIDZ AI Inc. (KIDZ) shares surged $0.3190, or 77.41 percent, to $0.7311 on Tuesday, after the company signed a 60-month AI compute services agreement with Canopy Wave Inc. with an aggregate contract value of $44.6 million, marking a major step in its expansion into AI infrastructure.

The stock opened at $0.9770 and traded between $0.6676 and $1.0400 during the session on the Nasdaq. It has traded in a 52-week range of $0.4000 to $1,460.0000. Trading volume reached 204.54 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 4.59 million shares.

Under the agreement, KIDZ AI's wholly owned subsidiary, Catalyst Compute LLC, will deploy a dedicated cluster of 256 NVIDIA HGX B300 GPUs across 32 specialized GPU nodes to support Canopy Wave's enterprise AI inference platform. The agreement is subject to Catalyst Compute placing a non-cancellable order for the required GPU servers.

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