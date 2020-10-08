Kiehl's Since 1851 X Maïté Franchi For Feeding America

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiehl's is thrilled to celebrate the season of joy with a two piece charitable collection encased in whimsical, limited edition designs created in collaboration with Lyon-based illustrator, Maïté Franchi.

Maïté­­­ is a full time freelance illustrator whose designs combine geometric shapes, vibrant colors and subtle textures, bringing warmth and richness to the world of Kiehl's.

Continuing its philanthropic tradition for the 7th year, Kiehl's will donate through the sale of The Kiehl's x Maïté Franchi Collection for Feeding America a minimum of $100,000 to Feeding America**, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization. This donation will help provide 1,000,000 meals* to families across Feeding America's nationwide network of 200 member food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs.

This year, Kiehl's is also proud to introduce their greenest holiday campaign to date focusing on less waste and sustainability with fully recyclable gift boxes and a new and improved customer-favorite advent calendar - now made with zero plastics and 100% previously recycled paper.

The Kiehl 's x Maïté Franchi Collection

Merry Masking $40= Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask, Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask, Tumeric & Cranberry Energizing Radiance Masque

Facial Favorites for All $49 = Calendula Cleanser and Toner, Ultra Facial Cream, Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask

Advent Calendar $98

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

** "$1 from the sale of each Kiehl's x Maite Franchi Collection for Feeding America, with a minimum donation of $100,000, will benefit feeding America. No portion of the purchase price is tax deductible.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

About Kiehl's Since 1851

Kiehl's was founded as an old-world apothecary in New York's East Village neighborhood. Kiehl's unique, extensive background represents a blend of cosmetic, pharmaceutical, herbal and medicinal knowledge developed and passed on through the generations. Over the years, longtime customer favorite formulations such as Ultra Facial Cream, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Crème de Corps, and new formulas such as Super Multi-Corrective Cream, Daily Reviving Concentrate, and Dermatologist Solutions have been created with uniquely efficacious, natural ingredients and the education and knowledge culled from generations of research and requests from our customers.

