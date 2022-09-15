KIEHL'S STAKES ITS CLAIM AS A CENTURIES-OLD EAST VILLAGE LANDMARK WITH THE UNVEILING OF ITS MODERNIZED NEW YORK CITY FLAGSHIP STORE, ELEVATED SERVICE OFFERINGS, AND FRESH BRAND CAMPAIGN

171-YEAR-OLD SKINCARE BRAND LAUNCHES "WE SKINCARE ABOUT YOU SINCE 1851" – A HOMAGE TO ITS LONGSTANDING COMMITMENT TO PROVIDING CUSTOMERS WITH

BEST-IN-CLASS SERVICE



NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for its old-world apothecary beginnings, scientifically advanced skincare formulas and expert service offerings, Kiehl's is paying tribute to the neighborhood that's housed its flagship store for over 170 years. The brand is hosting a kick-off event that infuses local East Village icons while heroing the born-and-bred New York City mentality, all part of a larger and even more meaningful step to highlight the brand's heritage values that took root from the beginning.

In addition to the grand reopening, a new creative campaign called "We Skincare About You Since 1851," will launch this month in tandem to celebrate and reinvigorate Kiehl's historic generosity, personalized customer service, and commitment to philanthropy, all of which have all been central pillars to the brand's identity.

Putting the "care" back in skincare, Kiehl's is renowned for their individualized attention and service to its loyal consumers. With 4,700 global Skin Pros across 67 countries, Kiehl's experts serve as the true faces of the brand who offer in-person, thoughtful skincare consultations. Individuals from this collective are depicted across the 360-degree campaign's print, digital and social assets as friendly faces you know and trust.

"From our humble beginnings as an apothecary, we at Kiehl's have long been committed to a unique business philosophy that is centered around enhancing our communities all over the world. Whether that's through our products, the exceptional service we provide in our stores, our longstanding pledge to giving back, or ongoing sustainability efforts—our Kiehl's communities are and always will be our biggest motivation," saidLeonardo Chavez, Kiehl's Global Brand President. "Our new brand campaign is a celebration of that; it showcases our history of skincare expertise through the true faces of the brand—our Kiehl's Skin Pros. The campaign is an ode to the brand's heritage, where we are today, and where we're going."

The revamped store will bring to life a full-circle look at Kiehl's origins and growth, including iconic skincare favorites, skincare experts for consultations, and innovative technologies in-store that consumers can experience. From assessment tools to analyze skin health, to a DermaReader Diagnostic Assessment tool that combines deep-skin photo-analysis with Kiehl's scientific insight and personalized expert education to formulate a skincare routine based on your unique concerns for healthy, younger-looking skin.

Kiehl's is also proud to introduce esthetician-led facials at its flagship store, a pilot program where Kiehl's Skin Pro Estheticians will use advanced technologies partnered with high concentrations of unique, efficacious formulas. Each facial will begin with a thorough skin analysis using the latest diagnostic technology, followed by a curated treatment for a personalized experience and product regimen.

As we look back on our 171 years of heritage and service to our communities, we're pleased to take this moment to look ahead to our future with our beautiful new historical Flagship in the East Village and our meaningful new "We Skincare About You" campaign that highlights the incredible personalized service our Kiehl's Skincare Pros offer our customers," said General Manager, Ramzy Burns.

ABOUT KIEHL'S SINCE 1851

Kiehl's was founded as an old-world apothecary in New York's East Village neighborhood. Kiehl's unique, extensive background represents a blend of cosmetic, pharmaceutical, herbal and medicinal knowledge developed and passed on through the generations. Over the years, longtime customer favorite formulations such as Ultra Facial Cream, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Musk Oil, Lip Balm #1, Crème de Corps, Blue Astringent Herbal Lotion, and new formulas such as Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Eye Cream, Ultra Facial Overnight Rehydrating Mask, and Dermatologist Solutions have been created with uniquely efficacious, natural ingredients and the education and knowledge culled from generations of research and requests from our customers.

CONTACTS

Please reach out to ABMC at:

Molly Coon / molly@abmc-us.com / 212.230.1800

Eva Narun / eva@abmc-us.com / 212.230.1800

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kiehls-stakes-its-claim-as-a-centuries-old-east-village-landmark-with-the-unveiling-of-its-modernized-new-york-city-flagship-store-elevated-service-offerings-and-fresh-brand-campaign-301624866.html

SOURCE Kiehl’s