Kiekert at NAIAS 2023: Innovative Vehicle Access Systems to open the Doors to an Enhanced E-mobility and a Greener Future

WIXOM, Mich., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiekert exhibits a wide range of innovations that will drive mobility transformation and facilitate the shift towards a more sustainable future at the 2023 North American International Detroit Auto Show: The fully integrated solution for automated door opening, presENTER; the electric door latch, excellENTRY and the next generation of the e-charging security system, secuCHARGE. "The US market is of major strategic significance for Kiekert", says Jérôme Debreu, Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO at Kiekert. "We have the best background, products and US team to expand our market position in North America. The Detroit Auto Show is a great stage to showcase our access systems which resonate with our US customers."

Kiekert's presENTER automatically opens the door slightly after it has been electrically released. An extending pin brings the door towards the user and holds it in position. The door is held against wind or inclination and, if necessary, automatically closes again. The powerful drive pushes the door open from the inside in any weather condition.

Kiekert's excellENTRY is the door opening system that enables excellent access experience and provides OEMs with the possibilities for new styling and efficiency. The excellENTRY enables effortless operation of the car door handle by eliminating the mechanical operation chain. This results in new design possibilities for the door, including a flush door design. A mechanical or electrical redundancy function allows manual opening of vehicle doors even in a crash situation.

Kiekert's next generation of its charging-plug actuator secuCHARGE is designed for a safer charging of all electric vehicles. With the newly developed Evoloid gearbox, secuCHARGE delivers maximum power in minimal space is thus compatible with any charging standard. The drive is lighter, smaller and more powerful than comparable drives. The secuCHARGE actuator can be operated via keyfob or a signal from the charging station.

Kiekert technologies are present in one-in-three vehicles worldwide. "When you access your car, you are most likely touching a Kiekert product", Debreu emphasizes. For the future of the company, he has a clear vision: to double the business turnover as well as the market share by 2030 through customer orientation, re-regionalization, process excellence and a consistent focus on innovation. "It is a major endeavor, but I am confident Kiekert will achieve that based on its reputation for innovation and our excellent market position as a world leader for intelligent electro-mechanical access systems," comments Debreu.

About Kiekert AG

Kiekert AG is the worldwide market leader in automotive access systems and a traditional German family business with more than 160 years of history. Kiekert employs around 5,300 people and is present in 10 locations globally. The company supplies over one hundred automotive brands with intelligent safety closure systems and drive units. Kiekert designed products are included in one out of every three vehicles worldwide. Kiekert USA is the company's lead engineering, sales and program management center in North America and a significant pillar of success for the Kiekert Group. Kiekert USA's customer base includes domestic and foreign OEMs as well as newer OEMs to the market. www.kiekert.com

