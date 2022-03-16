Kieran P. Murphy, Former CEO of GE Healthcare, Joins Gamma Biosciences as Executive Chairman

Gamma Biosciences, a global life sciences company formed by KKR to serve the advanced therapy market with best-in-class bioprocessing solutions, today announced that Kieran P. Murphy will join its Board of Directors as Executive Chairman. With a long track record of building leading businesses in biopharma and life sciences, Mr. Murphy will actively work with the Gamma Biosciences leadership team as the company accelerates on its path towards becoming a leader in the advanced therapy manufacturing market across cell & gene therapy, protein biologics, and vaccines.

Mr. Murphy brings decades of corporate leadership experience in the healthcare and life sciences sectors, most recently as President and Chief Executive Officer of the $19B Healthcare division of General Electric. Prior to overseeing GE Healthcare, Mr. Murphy was president and CEO of GE Healthcare Life Sciences, a global leader in life sciences tools and diagnostics providing a broad range of industry-leading technologies and services for biopharmaceutical research, development and manufacturing. Under Mr. Murphy’s leadership, GE Healthcare Life Sciences emerged as a market leader in the bioprocessing industry. Prior to joining GE, Mr. Murphy served as CEO of Whatman plc, a global supplier of filters and membranes for life sciences applications.

"I couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Kieran aboard as we enter the next phase of our journey”, said Matt Gunnison, CEO of Gamma Biosciences. "Kieran has an exceptional track record of building high-performing, global businesses and teams, which I have been fortunate to have partnered with him on in the past. With his extensive knowledge of our industry, customer-centric mindset and passion for life sciences, I can’t think of a better person to help us realize our vision for Gamma.”

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to join the Gamma team and to work closely with Matt and the board. I believe the company is building a portfolio of industry-leading technologies addressing a number of critical challenges in the rapidly growing market for next-generation therapies,” commented Mr. Murphy.

"We are thrilled to have Kieran joining Gamma at this very exciting moment for the company. We have long admired Kieran’s strategic instincts, operating rigor, and entrepreneurial vigor, and believe his long history of leadership, experience, and insights will prove to be tremendously helpful to Gamma,” said Kugan Sathiyanandarajah, Managing Director at KKR and Head of Europe for KKR’s Health Care Strategic Growth strategy, and Anuv Ratan, Director at KKR.

Mr. Murphy assumes his responsibilities as Executive Chairman effective today, March 16, 2022.

About Gamma Biosciences

Gamma Biosciences is a leading life sciences company providing products and services to support the development and manufacturing of advanced biologic therapies. We are committed to advancing the science and art of bioprocessing by delivering market-ready innovation and expertise to our customers, mainly biopharmaceutical developers and contract development and manufacturing companies, helping them bring therapies to patients more quickly and efficiently with the highest standards of quality. Gamma is a global company with offices and major manufacturing facilities in North America, the U.K. and Belgium. For additional information about Gamma Biosciences, please visit www.gammabiosciences.com.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220316005514/en/