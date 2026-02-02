Strategy Aktie

Strategy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.02.2026 00:57:50

Kiker Wealth Sells $12 Million of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy ETF

On Jan. 30, 2026, Kiker Wealth Management, LLC disclosed selling 917,662 shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC), an estimated $12.4 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated Jan. 30, 2026, Kiker Wealth Management, LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 917,662 shares. The estimated transaction value was $12.4 million, based on the average quarterly closing price. As a result, the quarter-end position value dropped by $12.3 million, reflecting both sales and share price changes.Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion. The fund seeks to track the performance of a broad basket of commodities through an actively managed, optimum yield approach, aiming to enhance returns and mitigate the impact of contango. Its structure avoids K-1 tax forms, providing operational simplicity for investors seeking commodity diversification within a liquid, exchange-traded wrapper.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Invesco Ltd

mehr Nachrichten