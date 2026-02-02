Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
|
03.02.2026 00:57:50
Kiker Wealth Sells $12 Million of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy ETF
On Jan. 30, 2026, Kiker Wealth Management, LLC disclosed selling 917,662 shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC), an estimated $12.4 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated Jan. 30, 2026, Kiker Wealth Management, LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 917,662 shares. The estimated transaction value was $12.4 million, based on the average quarterly closing price. As a result, the quarter-end position value dropped by $12.3 million, reflecting both sales and share price changes.Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion. The fund seeks to track the performance of a broad basket of commodities through an actively managed, optimum yield approach, aiming to enhance returns and mitigate the impact of contango. Its structure avoids K-1 tax forms, providing operational simplicity for investors seeking commodity diversification within a liquid, exchange-traded wrapper.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
