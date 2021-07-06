Killam Apartment REIT Announces Timing of Q2 2021 Results and Webcast

HALIFAX, NS, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. A webcast and conference call to discuss these results and current business initiatives will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 9:00 AM ET.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating and developing a $4.0 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

