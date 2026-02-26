Kilroy Realty Aktie

WKN: 905164 / ISIN: US49427F1084

26.02.2026 17:05:57

Kilroy Realty Announces New Appointments To Board

(RTTNews) - Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC), Thursday announced the appointment of Gary Stevenson as Chair of the Board, Edward Brennan, as Chair of the Audit Committee, and Jolie Hunt as Chair of the Executive Compensation Committee.

Additionally, the company appointed two new Directors, Cia Buckley Marakovits and David Kieske, to its Board. Marakovits has been appointed to serve on the Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee, and Kieske has been appointed to serve on the Audit Committee.

Meanwhile, the company added that Peter Stoneberg will not stand for re-election to the Board at the company's 2026 annual meeting of stockholders and will retire from the Board upon completion of his existing term.

Currently, KRC is trading at $32.27, up 2.25 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

