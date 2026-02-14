Parts Aktie
WKN DE: A3CQ4X / ISIN: FR0014003MK2
|
14.02.2026 21:19:21
Kiltearn Bought 265,000 LKQ Shares for an $8 Million Bet on the Auto Parts Industry
An SEC filing dated Feb. 13, 2026, shows Kiltearn Partners LLP bought 264,600 shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $7.98 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The position’s quarter-end value increased by $7.91 million, a figure that incorporates both the trade and fluctuations in the stock price.LKQ Corporation is a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts with a broad geographic footprint and a diversified product portfolio. The company leverages scale and sourcing capabilities to provide cost-effective solutions for vehicle repair and maintenance. Its focus on both recycled and aftermarket parts supports a resilient business model in the automotive aftermarket sector.The addition of 264,600 LKQ Corp. shares during the fourth quarter of 2025 didn’t push it into the firm’s top five holdings, but it’s up there. At a value of about $15 million, it’s the portfolio’s 12th largest holding.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!