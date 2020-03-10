Kimaldi and Elyctis Reinforce Their Partnership to Tackle New Markets in Spain and Other Geographies

PERTUIS, France and BARCELONA, Spain, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Kimaldi has been developing and marketing products dedicated to identification for more than 20 years. The company has built a significant expertise in the identity technologies and markets thanks to a strong presence in the fields of biometric systems, RFID systems, access control, time & attendance, card printers, kiosks and POS systems and citizen identification. Kimaldi combines its systems integration and hardware development capabilities with a role as an importer of hardware coming from the most prominent manufacturers of electronic devices.

Kimaldi has been marketing Elyctis ID BOX One readers as part of its product range since 2012 as they fit perfectly market requirements for identity readers in a wide variety of situations. Consequently, Kimaldi and Elyctis have been working on several large-scale projects over the last couple of years.

Elyctis readers read not only ID cards and ePassports, but also all other forms of ID documents: driving licenses, voter cards, healthcare cards, age license cards, etc. Analyzing market demand, Elyctis has developed a range of readers that are adapted to all ID document reading situations. Elyctis ID BOX One are adapted to all phases of ID document lifecycle: enrolment, reading, control, home reading and mobile reading. Also, Elyctis readers fit market requirements for a wide variety of situations: they can be integrated in another device, used as desktop readers, as portable readers, or fitted as an add-on on existing kiosks.

Elyctis and Kimaldi have decided to reinforce their partnership building upon the skills of both companies in order to expand onto new markets. The partnership is anticipated to benefit from Kimaldi market presence not only in Spain, but also in Portugal, Russia Germany and Latin America. All Kimaldi offices offer a rigorous pre-sale, sale and after-sales service carried out by technical sales specialists.

Joaquim Garcia, CEO of Kimaldi adds: "We now have many resellers working with Elyctis products. This capillarity brings us many projects, in different vertical markets. In addition, we believe that new European directives will increase the needs for reliable and convenient ID readers such as those manufactured by Elyctis."

Alexandre Joly, CEO of Elyctis declares: "We have been very happy to work with Kimaldi, which, thanks to their expertise and market presence, has allowed us to deliver our readers for significant projects across all their market areas. With the expansion of our partnership, we are confident we will be able to participate in even more business in all regions."

About Kimaldi

Kimaldi manufactures and distributes high-quality hardware for identification since 1998. The company's main areas of expertise are biometric technologies, RFID and OEM products.

Kimaldi is currently present in 4 countries: Spain (with headquarters in Barcelona and a delegation in Madrid), Portugal, Russia and Germany. All offices offer a rigorous pre-sale, sale and after-sales service carried out by Technical Sales Specialists.

More information at https://www.kimaldi.com.

About Elyctis

Created in 2008, Elyctis mission is to supply system integrators with mobile and fixed hardware to access data of eIDs (NIC, passport, resident permits, driving license). The company specializes in the development, industrialization, production and marketing of readers and terminals dedicated to Secure Identity Documents (e-passport, e-ID card, e-driver license...). The company, which now employs 25 people, has a longstanding expertise in eID projects, as well as hardware and software developments, especially in the combination of optics, antenna design, high security software and integration. Elyctis sells its products through its network of distributors and systems integrators, to whom it provides development environment to facilitate the use of its readers. Elyctis is headquartered in Pertuis, France, and has a sales office in Hong Kong.

Alexandre Joly, Elyctis founder and CEO is a laureate of Reseau Entreprendre since 2011, and a laureate of the Reseau Entreprendre Ambition program in 2016.

More information at http://www.elyctis.com.

