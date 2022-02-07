Kimball Electronics, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results; Reiterates Sales Guidance for Fiscal 2022 and Announces Facility Expansion in Poland

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, (Amounts in Thousands, except EPS) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Sales $ 315,264 $ 320,604 $ 607,981 $ 652,353 Operating Income $ 6,914 $ 16,179 $ 11,694 $ 33,986 Adjusted Operating Income (non-GAAP) (1) $ 7,316 $ 16,990 $ 10,625 $ 35,006 Operating Income % 2.2 % 5.0 % 1.9 % 5.2 % Adjusted Operating Income (non-GAAP) % 2.3 % 5.3 % 1.7 % 5.4 % Net Income $ 5,113 $ 15,062 $ 7,677 $ 31,873 Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (1) $ 5,113 $ 15,195 $ 6,627 $ 31,747 Diluted EPS $ 0.20 $ 0.60 $ 0.30 $ 1.26 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) (1) $ 0.20 $ 0.60 $ 0.26 $ 1.25 (1) A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is included below.

Donald D. Charron, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Q2 was another hard fought quarter for our company, as global supply chain issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic persisted and adversely impacted our results. Component shortages continued to make it extremely challenging to obtain the materials needed to support customer demand. While conditions improved modestly in December with sales accelerating, the lost absorption was significant once again this quarter, as we remained committed to retaining our highly skilled workforce in anticipation of a strong second half to the fiscal year. We continue to be well positioned with record levels of backlog, and we are reiterating our sales guidance for fiscal 2022, although we expect to finish the year at the lower end of the range. We are revising our operating income margin guidance to reflect the difficult first half and our outlook for the balance of the fiscal year.”

Mr. Charron continued, "We are also excited to announce our plans to expand the facility in Poznan, Poland. This is our third facility expansion in the last 15 months, and representative of the high level of success we’ve experienced in winning new business. Similar to Thailand and Mexico, the additional capacity is needed for programs with new and existing customers. We expect the expansion in Poznan to add approximately 40% to existing production square footage, and will leverage our team in Poland to support our customers based in Europe when the expansion is complete in early fiscal 2024. We are updating our guidance for capital expenditures for fiscal 2022, which will include the early investments in Poznan and additional capital related to a major win in the next generation of electronic braking systems for a longstanding customer.”

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Overview

Net sales decreased 2% compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. Foreign currency had a negligible impact on net sales in the quarter compared to the same period a year ago.

Cash flow used for operating activities of $48.3 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Cash conversion days ("CCD”) for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 were 81 days, up from 75 days in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. CCD is calculated as the sum of days sales outstanding plus contract asset days plus production days supply on hand less accounts payable days.

Investments in capital expenditures were $15.1 million during the quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents were $56.7 million and borrowings outstanding on credit facilities were $103.0 million at December 31, 2021, including $40.0 million classified as long term.

Facility Expansion in Poznan, Poland

The company also announced its intent to expand the facility in Poznan, Poland. The additional capacity is needed for programs with new and existing customers. The expansion is expected to require approximately $8 million of capital investment, adding approximately 40% to the facility’s existing production square footage, and will leverage the team in Poland to support customers based in Europe when complete in early fiscal 2024.

Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance

The company is reiterating its sales guidance for fiscal year 2022 with net sales in the range of $1.4 - $1.5 billion, an 8% to 16% increase year-over-year, although the final result is expected to be at the lower end of the range. Operating income is estimated to be 3.75% - 4.25% of net sales, compared to the original guidance of 4.5% - 5.0% of net sales. The change in the operating income estimate reflects a difficult first half due to the unavailability of material. Under normal operating conditions, the company expects an annual run rate for operating income in the range of 4.5% - 5.0% of net sales. The second half of fiscal 2022 is expected to ramp up significantly throughout the period, with a very strong finish to the fiscal year and operating income above that range, as the backlog of open orders is worked down. Capital expenditures for fiscal year 2022 are now expected to be in the range of $70 - $80 million compared to the original guidance of $60 - $70 million. This update includes the facility expansions in Thailand, Mexico, and the early investments associated with today’s announcement of the facility expansion in Poland.

Net Sales by Vertical Market for Q2 Fiscal 2022:

Three Months Ended December 31, (Amounts in Millions) 2021 * 2020 * Percent Change Automotive $ 139.0 44 % $ 151.9 48 % (8 )% Medical 89.8 29 % 87.1 27 % 3 % Industrial 71.8 23 % 67.7 21 % 6 % Public Safety 10.8 3 % 10.5 3 % 3 % Other 3.9 1 % 3.4 1 % 17 % Total Net Sales $ 315.3 $ 320.6 (2 )% * As a percent of Total Net Sales – Automotive includes electronic power steering, body controls, automated driver assist systems, and electronic braking systems – Medical includes sleep therapy and respiratory care, image guided therapy, in vitro diagnostics, drug delivery, AED, and patient monitoring – Industrial includes climate controls, automation controls, optical inspection, and smart metering – Public Safety includes thermal imaging, first responder electronics, and security

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained within this release are considered forward-looking, including our fiscal year 2022 guidance, under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expect,” "should,” "goal,” "predict,” "will,” "future,” "optimistic,” "confident,” and "believe.” Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, global economic conditions, geopolitical environment, global health emergencies including the COVID-19 pandemic, availability or cost of raw materials and components, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, and our ability to convert new business opportunities into customers and revenue. Additional cautionary statements regarding other risk factors that could have an effect on the future performance of the company are contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures contained herein include adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, and ROIC. Reconciliations of the reported GAAP numbers to these non-GAAP financial measures are included in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below. Management believes these measures are useful and allow investors to meaningfully trend, analyze, and benchmark the performance of the company’s core operations. The company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP information used by other companies.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

Financial highlights for the second quarter and year-to-date period ended December 31, 2021 are as follows:

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Amounts in Thousands, except Per Share Data) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Net Sales $ 315,264 100.0 % $ 320,604 100.0 % Cost of Sales 294,427 93.4 % 290,939 90.7 % Gross Profit 20,837 6.6 % 29,665 9.3 % Selling and Administrative Expenses 13,923 4.4 % 13,486 4.3 % Operating Income 6,914 2.2 % 16,179 5.0 % Other Income (Expense), net (209 ) (0.1 )% 2,411 0.8 % Income Before Taxes on Income 6,705 2.1 % 18,590 5.8 % Provision for Income Taxes 1,592 0.5 % 3,528 1.1 % Net Income $ 5,113 1.6 % $ 15,062 4.7 % Earnings Per Share of Common Stock: Basic $ 0.20 $ 0.60 Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.60 Average Number of Shares Outstanding: Basic 25,238 25,101 Diluted 25,282 25,171

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended (Amounts in Thousands, except Per Share Data) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Net Sales $ 607,981 100.0 % $ 652,353 100.0 % Cost of Sales 571,544 94.0 % 592,105 90.8 % Gross Profit 36,437 6.0 % 60,248 9.2 % Selling and Administrative Expenses 26,127 4.3 % 26,603 4.1 % Other General Expense (Income) (1,384 ) (0.2 )% (341 ) (0.1 )% Operating Income 11,694 1.9 % 33,986 5.2 % Other Income (Expense), net (1,458 ) (0.2 )% 4,546 0.7 % Income Before Taxes on Income 10,236 1.7 % 38,532 5.9 % Provision for Income Taxes 2,559 0.4 % 6,659 1.0 % Net Income $ 7,677 1.3 % $ 31,873 4.9 % Earnings Per Share of Common Stock: Basic $ 0.30 $ 1.27 Diluted $ 0.30 $ 1.26 Average Number of Shares Outstanding: Basic 25,201 25,127 Diluted 25,283 25,265

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Six Months Ended (Unaudited) December 31, (Amounts in Thousands) 2021 2020 Net Cash Flow (used for) provided by Operating Activities $ (56,463 ) $ 72,256 Net Cash Flow used for Investing Activities (27,805 ) (14,417 ) Net Cash Flow provided by (used for) Financing Activities 35,465 (33,433 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Change on Cash and Cash Equivalents (901 ) 4,222 Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents (49,704 ) 28,628 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 106,442 64,990 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 56,738 $ 93,618

(Unaudited) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 (Amounts in Thousands) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,738 $ 106,442 Receivables, net 186,175 203,382 Contract assets 57,186 45,863 Inventories 304,194 200,386 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,469 27,320 Property and Equipment, net 179,046 163,251 Goodwill 12,011 12,011 Other Intangible Assets, net 15,893 17,008 Other Assets 43,513 38,398 Total Assets $ 883,225 $ 814,061 LIABILITIES AND SHARE OWNERS’ EQUITY Current portion of borrowings under credit facilities $ 63,038 $ 26,214 Accounts payable 254,987 216,544 Accrued expenses 49,441 58,016 Long-term debt under credit facilities, less current portion 40,000 40,000 Long-term income taxes payable 7,812 8,854 Other 22,780 22,461 Share Owners’ Equity 445,167 441,972 Total Liabilities and Share Owners’ Equity $ 883,225 $ 814,061

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (Amounts in Thousands, except Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Income, as reported $ 6,914 $ 16,179 $ 11,694 $ 33,986 SERP 402 811 315 1,361 Legal Recovery — — (1,384 ) (341 ) Adjusted Operating Income $ 7,316 $ 16,990 $ 10,625 $ 35,006 Net Income, as reported $ 5,113 $ 15,062 $ 7,677 $ 31,873 Adjustments After Measurement Period on GES Acquisition — 133 — 133 Legal Recovery, After-Tax — — (1,050 ) (259 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 5,113 $ 15,195 $ 6,627 $ 31,747 Diluted Earnings per Share, as reported $ 0.20 $ 0.60 $ 0.30 $ 1.26 Adjustments After Measurement Period on GES Acquisition — — — — Legal Recovery — — (0.04 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.20 $ 0.60 $ 0.26 $ 1.25 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Operating Income $ 43,411 $ 46,183 Goodwill Impairment — 7,925 SERP 1,027 1,729 Legal Recovery (1,415 ) (341 ) Adjusted Operating Income (non-GAAP) $ 43,023 $ 55,496 Tax Effect 9,530 10,859 After-tax Adjusted Operating Income $ 33,493 $ 44,637 Average Invested Capital (1) $ 424,854 $ 433,192 ROIC 7.9 % 10.3 % (1) Average invested capital is computed using Share Owners’ equity plus current and non-current debt less cash and cash equivalents averaged for the last five quarters.

