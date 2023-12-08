|
08.12.2023 19:52:00
Kimberly-Clark Announces Date of 2024 Annual Shareholder Meeting
DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) has determined it will hold its next annual shareholder meeting on Thursday, May 2, 2024.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the world's most ethical companies by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit Kimberly-Clark.com.
[KMB-F]
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kimberly-clark-announces-date-of-2024-annual-shareholder-meeting-302010399.html
SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation
