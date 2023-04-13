|
13.04.2023 00:03:00
Kimberly-Clark Announces Schedule for First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
DALLAS, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) will issue its first quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, April 25 at approximately 7:30 a.m. CDT.
Kimberly-Clark's Chairman and CEO Mike Hsu and CFO Nelson Urdaneta will participate in a live webcast at 7:30.a.m. CDT that same day.
A link to the broadcast and related materials will be provided through the Investors section of Kimberly-Clark's website at www.kimberly-clark.com.
Kimberly-Clark will continue to post the date of future quarterly earnings releases and related webcasts on its website. Interested stockholders and others should monitor the website for these announcements.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we're committed to our purpose of Better Care for a Better World. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, holds No. 1 or No. 2 share position in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.
[KMB-F]
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/648588/Kimberly_Clark_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kimberly-clark-announces-schedule-for-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-301796178.html
SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kimberly-Clark Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Kimberly-Clark Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kimberly-Clark Corp.
|124,50
|-0,16%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Protokoll und US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: US-Indizes zum Handelsende mit Verlusten -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX schließt höher
Der heimische beendet den dritten Handelstag der Woche schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt geht mit Gewinnen in den Feierabend. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte letztlich tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Mittwoch überwiegend nach oben.