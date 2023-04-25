Kimberly-Clark Boosts FY23 EPS Growth Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, consumer products firm Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) raised its earnings per share growth guidance for the full-year 2023, while maintaining annual sales growth outlook.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings per share to grow 6 to 10 percent from last year's adjusted earnings per share on net sales growth of 0 to 2 percent, with organic sales growth of 2 to 4 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings per share to grow 2 to 6 percent from last year's adjusted earnings per share on net sales growth of 0 to 2 percent, with organic sales growth of 2 to 4 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.95 per share on sales growth of 1.70 percent to $20.51 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

