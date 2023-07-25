|
Kimberly-Clark Boosts FY23 EPS Growth Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, consumer products firm Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) raised its earnings per share growth guidance for the full-year 2023, while maintaining annual sales growth outlook.
For fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings per share to grow 10 to 14 percent from last year's adjusted earnings per share on net sales growth of 0 to 2 percent, with organic sales growth of 3 to 5 percent.
Previously, the company expected earnings per share to grow 6 to 10 percent from last year's adjusted earnings per share on net sales growth of 0 to 2 percent, with organic sales growth of 2 to 4 percent.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.30 per share on sales growth of 2.40 percent to $20.66 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.
