26.01.2022 13:37:25

Kimberly-Clark Corp Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $357 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $539 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Kimberly-Clark Corp reported adjusted earnings of $439 million or $1.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $4.97 billion from $4.84 billion last year.

Kimberly-Clark Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $357 Mln. vs. $539 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.06 vs. $1.58 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.25 -Revenue (Q4): $4.97 Bln vs. $4.84 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kimberly-Clark Corp.mehr Nachrichten