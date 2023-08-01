01.08.2023 22:29:00

Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend

DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.18 per share. The dividend is payable on October 3, 2023, to stockholders of record as of September 8, 2023.

This represents the 51st consecutive year that Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend and the 89th straight year that the company has paid a dividend to shareholders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries.  Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries.  We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come.  We are proud to be recognized as one of the world's most ethical companies by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit Kimberly-Clark.com.

[KMB-F]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/648588/Kimberly_Clark_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kimberly-clark-declares-quarterly-dividend-301890901.html

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kimberly-Clark Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Kimberly-Clark Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kimberly-Clark Corp. 118,25 -0,76% Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen mit roten Vorzeichen -- ATX beendet Handel schwächer -- DAX schließt in der Verlustzone
Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen sich am Donnerstag mit Abschlägen. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten am Mittwoch kräftige Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen