Kimberly-Clark Earnings: What to Expect

Investors are about to gain clarity into Kimberly-Clark 's (NYSE: KMB) growth potential over the next year or so. The consumer staples giant releases its fourth-quarter earnings results, along with its first official outlook for 2022, before the market opens on Jan. 26.That announcement is expected to show sales declines for the fiscal year that just closed. Profitability likely fell, too, thanks to soaring costs. But the owner of massive global brands such as Kleenex, Huggies, and Scott is hoping to achieve rebounds in both the top and bottom lines over the next few quarters.With that big picture in mind, let's look at what investors can expect to hear from the management team in the upcoming report.