|
19.01.2022 17:00:00
Kimberly-Clark Earnings: What to Expect
Investors are about to gain clarity into Kimberly-Clark's (NYSE: KMB) growth potential over the next year or so. The consumer staples giant releases its fourth-quarter earnings results, along with its first official outlook for 2022, before the market opens on Jan. 26.That announcement is expected to show sales declines for the fiscal year that just closed. Profitability likely fell, too, thanks to soaring costs. But the owner of massive global brands such as Kleenex, Huggies, and Scott is hoping to achieve rebounds in both the top and bottom lines over the next few quarters.With that big picture in mind, let's look at what investors can expect to hear from the management team in the upcoming report.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kimberly-Clark Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
19.01.22
|Kimberly-Clark Earnings: What to Expect (MotleyFool)
|
11.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Kimberly-Clark legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.12.21
|Here’s Why Kimberly-Clark Stock Is Not Your Best Household Products Bet (Forbes)