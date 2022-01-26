26.01.2022 14:10:42

Kimberly-Clark Sees Operating Profit Down Low To Mid-single Digits Percent In 2022

(RTTNews) - Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) said, for 2022, the company projects: operating profit to be down low to mid-single digits percent compared to adjusted operating profit in 2021. Earnings per share is projected in a range of $5.60 to $6.00. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $6.70. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For 2022, the company targets net sales increase of 1 to 2 percent. Organic sales are expected to increase 3 to 4 percent.

For 2022, the company projects dividend increase of 1.8 percent. The quarterly dividend will increase to $1.16 per share, up from $1.14 per share in 2021. The first dividend will be payable on April 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on March 4, 2022. Share repurchases are estimated to be approximately $100 million.

Fourth-quarter adjusted profit per share was $1.30 compared to $1.69, prior year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net profit was $357 million, or $1.06 per share compared to $539 million, or $1.58 per share, prior year.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $4.97 billion from $4.84 billion last year. Analysts on average had estimated $4.90 billion in revenue.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark were down 5% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

