24.08.2022 19:18:00

Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mike Hsu and Chief Financial Officer Nelson Urdaneta will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference at 8:00 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, September 7.

A link to the broadcast will be provided through the Investors section of Kimberly-Clark's website at www.kimberly-clark.com.

About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

[KMB-F]

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kimberly-clark-to-webcast-its-participation-in-the-barclays-global-consumer-staples-conference-301611847.html

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corp. 133,58 -0,28% Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Notenbankertreffen im Blick: Wall Street höher -- ATX dreht zum Handelsende ins Minus -- DAX beendet Börsentag fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Die US-Börsen notieren oberhalb der Nulllinie. In Wien schloss der ATX doch noch in Verlustzone ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging dagegen fester aus dem Handel. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.

