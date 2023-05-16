16.05.2023 14:00:00

Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the Deutsche Bank 2023 Conference

DALLAS, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) announced its participation at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 3:45 p.m. CEST (8:45 a.m. Central Time). The presentation will be webcast at www.kimberly-clark.com/investors.

About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we're committed to our purpose of Better Care for a Better World. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, holds No. 1 or No. 2 share position in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

[KMB-F]

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kimberly-clark-to-webcast-its-participation-in-the-deutsche-bank-2023-conference-301825197.html

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kimberly-Clark Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Kimberly-Clark Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kimberly-Clark Corp. 133,50 0,11% Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Feiertag -- DAX vorbörslich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen fester
Der heimische Markt bleibt am Donnerstag aufgrund des Feiertags Christie Himmelfahrt geschlossen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt wird mit Gewinnen erwartet. Die Märkte Asiens können am Donnerstag Gewinne verzeichnen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen