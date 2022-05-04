|
04.05.2022 17:00:00
Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum
DALLAS, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mike Hsu will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum on Tuesday, May 17 at 10:00 a.m. CT.
A link to the broadcast will be provided through the Investors section of Kimberly-Clark's website at www.kimberly-clark.com.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.
[KMB-F]
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/648588/Kimberly_Clark_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kimberly-clark-to-webcast-its-participation-in-the-goldman-sachs-global-staples-forum-301539734.html
SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kimberly-Clark Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Kimberly-Clark Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kimberly-Clark Corp.
|130,08
|-0,14%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen tiefrot -- ATX und DAX schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unentschlossen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben im Donnerstagshandel nach. Die Wall Street erleidet am Donnerstag einen massiven Rückschlag nach der vorangegangenen Erholungsrally. In China und Hongkong zeigten sich die Börsen uneinheitlich.