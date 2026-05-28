Clorox Aktie
WKN: 856678 / ISIN: US1890541097
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28.05.2026 22:17:26
Kimberly-Clark vs. The Clorox: Which Consumer Goods Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Choosing between stable dividends and market-leading brands often leads investors to Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) and The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX), but which of these household giants offers better value for the year ahead?Kimberly-Clark focuses on paper-based personal care essentials like diapers and tissues, while Clorox dominates the cleaning and bleach categories. Both companies navigate high commodity costs and intense competition. Investors often compare them because they provide consistent products that consumers buy regardless of the economic climate.Kimberly-Clark produces essential personal care and family care products under recognizable brands including Huggies, Kleenex, Poise, and Cottonelle. Its primary customers include large retailers that are considered leading consumer staples stocks in their own right. Walmart accounts for approximately 16% of net sales from continuing operations, and such customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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