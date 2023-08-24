|
24.08.2023 23:42:52
Kimco Acquires Stonebridge At Potomac Town Center For $172.5 Mln
(RTTNews) - Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) on Thursday stated that it has acquired Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center for $172.5 million.
The company said that this acquisition of Stonebridge which is a 96%-occupied, 504,000-square-foot, grocery-anchored lifestyle center in Woodbridge Virginia, grants a variety of growth prospects, like, the potential to develop three out-parcel retail buildings, increasing density through mixed-use development, and enhancing the existing merchandising mix through the recapture of below-market leases.
Ross Cooper, Kimco's President and Chief Investment Officer said, "We're excited to add Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, a premiere grocery-anchored center situated in a high barrier-to-entry location with strong demographics, to our dynamic portfolio. This center boasts a robust growth profile that will complement and solidify Kimco's position as the leading retail player in the suburban Washington D.C. market."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kimco Realty Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Kimco Realty Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kimco Realty Corp.
|17,40
|0,58%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Powell-Rede: US-Börsen zum Handelsende fester -- ATX und DAX gehen mit minimalen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Freitag zwischenzeitliche Gewinne nicht halten und schlossen nur noch leicht im Plus. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich mit leicht positiver Tendenz. Die Märkte in Fernost waren am Freitag von Abschlägen geprägt.