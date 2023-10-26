|
26.10.2023 14:30:55
Kimco Realty Boosts FY23 Outlook As Q3 Results Top Estimates
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, REIT Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM, KIM-PG) raised its earnings outlook for the full year 2023.
For fiscal 2023, the company now projects net income available to common shareholders in a range of $0.96 to $0.98 per share and FFO in a range of $1.56 to $1.57 per share.
Previously, the company now projects net income available to common shareholders in a range of $0.92 to $0.95 per share and FFO in a range of $1.55 to $1.57 per share.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.94 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For the third quarter, the company reported Funds From Operations or FFO of $248.61 million or $0.40 per share for the third quarter, down from $254.47 million or $0.41 per share last year.
However, net income was $111.95 million, or $0.18 per share, up from $51.65 million or $0.08 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue for the quarter increased to $446.07 million from $433.40 million in the previous year.
The Street was looking for earnings of $0.16 per share on revenues of $436.29 million for the quarter.
Kimco's board of directors also declared a 4.3 percent higher quarterly cash dividend on common shares of $0.24 per share, payable on December 21, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 7, 2023.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kimco Realty Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
25.10.23
|Ausblick: Kimco Realty präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
24.10.23
|S&P 500-Wert Kimco Realty-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Kimco Realty-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
17.10.23
|S&P 500-Titel Kimco Realty-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen Kimco Realty-Investment verloren (finanzen.at)
|
11.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Kimco Realty veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
10.10.23
|S&P 500-Wert Kimco Realty-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Investment in Kimco Realty eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
03.10.23
|S&P 500-Wert Kimco Realty-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Kimco Realty abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
26.09.23
|S&P 500-Wert Kimco Realty-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Kimco Realty eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
19.09.23
|S&P 500-Titel Kimco Realty-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Kimco Realty-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)