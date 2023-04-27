27.04.2023 15:16:33

Kimco Realty Q1 Net Income Rises; Updates 2023 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM-PG, KIM) reported first quarter net income available to common shareholders of $283.5 million, or $0.46 per share, compared to $230.9 million, or $0.37 per share, last year. The company said the year-over-year growth is primarily attributable to a $194.1 million ACI special dividend. FFO was $238.1 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to $240.6 million, or $0.39 per share, previous year.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.20, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter total revenues increased to $442.89 million from $427.25 million, previous year. Analysts on average had estimated $435.83 million in revenue.

For 2023, the company now expects net income available to shareholders per share in a range of $0.92 to $0.96, revised from prior guidance of $0.93 to $0.97. FFO per share is estimated in a range of $1.54 to $1.57, revised from previous guidance of $1.53 to $1.57.

Kimco's board declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per common share, representing a 15% increase over the quarterly dividend in the corresponding period of the prior year. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on June 22, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 8, 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kimco Realty Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Kimco Realty Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kimco Realty Corp. 17,10 -0,58% Kimco Realty Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor langem Wochenende: ATX beendet Freitagshandel stärker -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der ATX konnte vor dem verlängerten Wochenende von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach einem Kursabfall wieder aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen