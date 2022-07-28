|
28.07.2022 16:11:48
Kimco Realty Q2 FFO Climbs; Raises FY22 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM), a real estate investment trust, on Thursday posted a rise in Funds From Operations or FFO for the second quarter.
In addition, for the fiscal 2022, the company has raised its FFO outlook, whereas it revised down earnings guidance.
Separately, Kimco has increased its quarterly cash dividend by 29.4 percent to $0.22 per share.
For the second quarter ended in June, the Group posted its FFO at $246.38 million or $0.40 per share, compared with $148.78 million or $0.34 per share, posted a year ago.
For the three-month period, the New York-based REIT registered a net loss of $125.75 million or $0.21 per share, compared with a profit of $110.34 million or $0.25 per share in 2021.
Seven analysts, on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters were estimating the firm to report its earnings per share at $0.15. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.
Operating income was at $133.20 million, higher than $117.76 million, during the corresponding period of previous fiscal.
The company's total revenues for the period surged to $ 427.19 million, from last year's $289.01 million.
The company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, representing a 29.4 percent increase from the corresponding period of the prior year. The dividend is payable on September 23, to shareholders of record on September 9.
Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022, the company now expects its FFO to be in the range of $1.54 - $1.57 per share, compared with the previous guidance of $1.50 to $1.53 per share.
Kimco now also projects its net income per share to be in the range of $0.48 to $0.52, less than previous outlook of $0.79 to $0.82. Analysts, on average, expect the firm to post EPS of $0.84.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kimco Realty Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
25.07.22
|Kimco Realty stock price target cut to $24 from $30 at UBS (MarketWatch)
|
27.04.22
|Ausblick: Kimco Realty mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Kimco Realty stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
30.03.22
|Kimco Realty downgraded to equal weight from overweight at Morgan Stanley (MarketWatch)
|
01.03.22
|Why Kimco Realty Turned Out to Be Pandemic Proof (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Kimco Realty Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kimco Realty Corp.
|21,60
|2,86%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Bilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt vor dem Wochenende kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX stieg an. Am US-Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.