08.02.2024 14:52:37

Kimco Realty Q4 Results Top Estimates; Guides FY24 Below Estimates

(RTTNews) - REIT Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM, KIM-PG) reported Thursday net income available to the company's common shareholders for the fourth quarter of $133.36 million or $0.22 per share, compared to a net loss of $56.09 million or $0.09 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Funds from Operations or FFO, for the quarter were $239.44 million or $0.39 per share, up from $234.86 million or $0.38 per share last year.

Total revenues for the quarter increased to $451.60 million from $439.83 million in the previous year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.16 per share on revenues of $447.43 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects net income in a range of $0.47 to $0.51 per share, FFO in a range of $1.54 to $1.58 per share and FFO, excluding merger cost, in a range of $1.58 to $1.62 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $0.67 per share for the year.

Kimco's board of directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend on common shares of $0.24 per share, payable on March 21, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 7, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kimco Realty Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Kimco Realty Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kimco Realty Corp. 18,40 -0,54% Kimco Realty Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen uneins - teils neue Allzeithochs -- ATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am letzten Handelstag der Woche Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls leicht nachgab. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneins. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen