Kimray Launches Gen 3 Liquid Level Controller

Versatile new design keeps wells producing at optimal production levels

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimray Inc., an Oklahoma City-based manufacturer of oil and gas control equipment, has released a new product, the Gen 3 Liquid Level Controller, a versatile solution for liquid dump applications.

"When customers pair the Gen 3 controller with a pneumatic pressure control valve, they know they will receive simple, long-lasting liquid level control in their separation equipment," said Aaron Alaniz, Kimray Director of Sales. "This product demonstrates Kimray's commitment to continually improving our solutions to deliver value for energy producers worldwide."

"The Gen 3 features durable components, easy on-site adjustments, and snap or throttle operating modes," explained Mike Fick, Kimray Product Manager. "Every unit can be used in left-, right- and back-mount configuration without any additional components."

Kimray expects wide adoption of the Gen 3 across all major oil-and-gas plays, including the Permian, Bakken and Marcellus-Utica. It will be available for purchase from Kimray's 15 U.S. regional stores and distributors as well as internationally.

More information about the Gen 3 Liquid Level Controller, including an Anadarko Basin field study, is available at https://kimray.com/gen3.

About Kimray

Founded in 1948, Kimray is a world-class manufacturer of control equipment used extensively in oil and gas production in North America and around the globe. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City.

