Kinarus Therapeutics Group Reports First Half 2023 Financial Results

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Basel, Switzerland, 30 August 2023. Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG (SIX: KNRS) (Kinarus), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics to treat viral, respiratory, and ophthalmic diseases, today published its unaudited first-half 2023 consolidated financial results for the period ending 30 June 2023. First-Half 2023 Financial Results[1] Research and development expenses: Research and development expenses were TCHF 272 for the first half of 2023, as compared to TCHF 236 for the same period in 2022. The expenses were attributable to our Phase 2 clinical trial in ambulatory COVID-19 patients, production of drug products for the clinical studies, engagement of a clinical research organization to conduct the clinical trials, as well as expenses related to IP maintenance.



Net loss for the first half of 2023, was CHF 2,1 million, resulting in a loss per share of CHF 0.00172 per basic and diluted share. This compares with a net loss of TCHF 822 or CHF 0.0026 per basic and diluted share for the first half of 2022. Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents were THCF 150 as of 30 June 2023, compared to CHF 1.3 million as of 31 December 2022. Based upon our current cash resources, we estimate that our existing cash and cash equivalents and access to financing from CDIM will enable us, in light of the low operational expenses, to carefully select the best partners in the best indication and the best area for a collaboration. Several discussions with potential partners are ongoing. [1] The interim condensed consolidated financial statements 2022 only include one month of profit and loss, due to timing of the reverse takeover of Perfect Holding Ltd by Kinarus, whereas the interim consolidated financial statements 2023 include six months of Kinarus. Unaudited consolidated income statement (in TCHF) TCHF Notes 01.01.23 - 30.06.23 01.01.22 - 30.06.22 External research and development expenses (272) (236) Payroll expenses 6 (487) (107) General and administrative expenses 7 (862) (416) Loss before financial result, taxes and depreciation and amortization (1621) (759) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (4) - Amortization of intangible assets 12 (319) (217) Impairment of intangible assets 12 (143) - Financial income 8 - 131 Financial expenses 8 (2) (6) Exchange differences 8 (3) 1 Loss before taxes (2092) (850) Income tax income 41 28 Loss for the period (2051) (822) Loss attributable to: Owners of the parent company (2051) (795) Minority interests - (27) (2051) (822) Loss per share Basic and diluted loss per share (in CHF) 9 (0.00172) (0.0026) Unaudited consolidated balance sheet (in TCHF) TCHF Notes 30 June 2023 31 December 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 150 1342 Other current assets 10 122 294 Current assets 272 1636 Property, plant and equipment 11 6 10 Intangible assets 12 11937 12400 Non-current assets 11943 12410 Total assets 12215 14046 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Trade account payables 13 70 152 Other current liabilities 14 517 1695 Current liabilities 587 1847 Non-current borrowings (subordinated) 15 3000 3000 FOPH accrual 16 1064 1064 Deferred tax liabilities 1341 1382 Non-current liabilities 5405 5446 Total liabilities 5992 7293 Share capital 17.1 12794 11436 Share premium 32641 32478 Treasury shares 17.2 (1) (1) Accumulated losses (39211) (37160) Total equity 6223 6753 Total liabilities and equity 12215 14046 Contacts Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG

