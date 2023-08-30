Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
30.08.2023 18:00:24

Kinarus Therapeutics Group Reports First Half 2023 Financial Results

Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Kinarus Therapeutics Group Reports First Half 2023 Financial Results

30-Aug-2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Basel, Switzerland, 30 August 2023. Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG (SIX: KNRS) (Kinarus), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics to treat viral, respiratory, and ophthalmic diseases, today published its unaudited first-half 2023 consolidated financial results for the period ending 30 June 2023.

First-Half 2023 Financial Results[1]

  • Research and development expenses: Research and development expenses were TCHF 272 for the first half of 2023, as compared to TCHF 236 for the same period in 2022. The expenses were attributable to our Phase 2 clinical trial in ambulatory COVID-19 patients, production of drug products for the clinical studies, engagement of a clinical research organization to conduct the clinical trials, as well as expenses related to IP maintenance.
     
  • Payroll expenses: Payroll expenses were TCHF 487 for first half of 2023, as compared to TCHF 107 for the same period, primarily related to management and employees salaries.
     
  • General and administrative expenses: General and administrative expenses totalled TCHF 862 for the six months ended 30 June 2023, representing an increase of TCHF 446, compared to TCHF 416 for the six months ended 30 June 2022. The increase mainly driven by costs for intensified investor relation activity management and increased legal expenses, hiring of additional consultants, insurance costs related to D&O insurance coverage for members of board and management.
     
  • Net Loss: Net loss for the first half of 2023, was CHF 2,1 million, resulting in a loss per share of CHF 0.00172 per basic and diluted share. This compares with a net loss of TCHF 822 or CHF 0.0026 per basic and diluted share for the first half of 2022.  
     
  • Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents were THCF 150 as of 30 June 2023, compared to CHF 1.3 million as of 31 December 2022. Based upon our current cash resources, we estimate that our existing cash and cash equivalents and access to financing from CDIM will enable us, in light of the low operational expenses, to carefully select the best partners in the best indication and the best area for a collaboration. Several discussions with potential partners are ongoing.
 

[1] The interim condensed consolidated financial statements 2022 only include one month of profit and loss, due to timing of the reverse takeover of Perfect Holding Ltd by Kinarus, whereas the interim consolidated financial statements 2023 include six months of Kinarus.

 

Unaudited consolidated income statement (in TCHF)

TCHF Notes  01.01.23 - 30.06.23   01.01.22 - 30.06.22 
       
External research and development expenses                             (272)                           (236)
Payroll expenses 6                           (487)                           (107)
General and administrative expenses 7                           (862)                           (416)
Loss before financial result, taxes and depreciation and amortization                        (1621)                           (759)
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment                                 (4)                               -  
Amortization of intangible assets 12                           (319)                           (217)
Impairment of intangible assets 12                           (143)                               -  
Financial income 8                               -                              131
Financial expenses 8                               (2)                               (6)
Exchange differences 8                               (3)                                1
Loss before taxes                          (2092)                           (850)
Income tax income                                41                              28
Loss for the period                          (2051)                           (822)
       
Loss attributable to:      
Owners of the parent company                          (2051)                           (795)
Minority interests                                 -                               (27)
                           (2051)                           (822)
       
       
Loss per share      
Basic and diluted loss per share (in CHF) 9                    (0.00172)                      (0.0026)
       
       

 

Unaudited consolidated balance sheet (in TCHF)

TCHF Notes 30 June 2023 31 December 2022
       
ASSETS      
       
Cash and cash equivalents                              150                         1342
Other current assets 10                            122                            294
Current assets                              272                         1636
       
Property, plant and equipment 11                                6                              10
Intangible assets 12                       11937                       12400
Non-current assets                         11943                       12410
Total assets                         12215                       14046
       
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
       
Trade account payables 13                              70                            152
Other current liabilities 14                            517                         1695
Current liabilities                              587                         1847
       
Non-current borrowings (subordinated) 15                         3000                         3000
FOPH accrual 16                         1064                         1064
Deferred tax liabilities                           1341                         1382
Non-current liabilities                           5405                         5446
Total liabilities                           5992                         7293
       
Share capital 17.1                       12794                       11436
Share premium                         32641                       32478
Treasury shares 17.2                               (1)                               (1)
Accumulated losses                        (39211)                      (37160)
Total equity                           6223                         6753
Total liabilities and equity                         12215                       14046
       
Contacts

Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG
Hochbergerstrasse 60C
4057 Basel, Switzerland
+41 61 633 29 71
info@kinarus.com

Investors & Media
Chris Maggos
Cohesion Bureau
+41 79 367 6254
chris.maggos@cohesionbureau.com

 

  Legal disclaimer

THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL NOR AN INTIMATION TO SUBMIT A PROPOSAL FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES OF KINARUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG. THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO BE DISTRIBUTED.


End of Inside Information

1715349  30-Aug-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1715349&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kinarusmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Kinarusmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kinarus 0,01 -82,39% Kinarus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Konjunkturdaten im Fokus: US-Börsen zum Handelsende höher -- ATX schließt fester -- DAX beendet Handel mit leichten Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
An den US-Börsen ging es am Mittwoch aufwärts. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex gab derweil leicht nach. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Mittwoch uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen