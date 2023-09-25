|
25.09.2023 07:00:20
Kinarus Therapeutics has decided to file for bankruptcy
|
Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG / Key word(s): Insolvency
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Basel, Switzerland, September 25, 2023 Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG (Kinarus) (SIX: KNRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics to treat viral, respiratory and ophthalmic diseases, today announced that it has decided to file for bankruptcy with the competent courts in Basel.
As described in Kinarus' previous communication, Kinarus signed a strategic convertible loan agreement for an investment by ChaoDian (Hangzhou) Investment Management Co., Ltd., China. However, the funds were not transferred to Kinarus and there are no signs that the funds will be paid to Kinarus.
The Board of Directors of Kinarus has worked hard to find alternative financing solutions to ensure liquidity. However, given that there is still no indication that the Companys liquidity can be ensured in a reasonable period of time and all immediate options have been explored with exigence, the Board of Directors determined that the presumption of going concern is no longer given. Therefore, based on the interim balance sheet of Kinarus on liquidation values, the company is over-indebted and has no other option than to file for bankruptcy.
Based on this assessment the Board of Directors has decided to file for bankruptcy with the competent courts in Basel.
Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG (www.kinarus.com) was founded in 2017 by experienced pharmaceutical executives in Basel, Switzerland. The Kinarus team utilizes its knowledge and drug development competencies to in-license and develop mid-stage clinical assets in which they have identified an increased probability of clinical and regulatory success and a rapid path to market. Kinarus possesses the exclusive worldwide license to pamapimod, covering all indications, and has patented KIN001, its novel mechanism in combination with pioglitazone.
Contacts
Legal disclaimer
THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL NOR AN INTIMATION TO SUBMIT A PROPOSAL FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES OF KINARUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG. THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO BE DISTRIBUTED.
End of Inside Information
1732941 25-Sep-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kinarusmehr Nachrichten
|
07:00
|Kinarus Therapeutics has decided to file for bankruptcy (EQS Group)
|
22.09.23
|Börse Zürich in Rot: SPI verbucht zum Ende des Freitagshandels Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
22.09.23
|Angespannte Stimmung in Zürich: SPI legt am Nachmittag den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
22.09.23
|SIX-Handel SPI mittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
22.09.23
|Minuszeichen in Zürich: SPI zum Start schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
21.09.23
|Zurückhaltung in Zürich: SPI mittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
21.09.23
|SPI-Handel aktuell: SPI startet mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.23
|Handel in Zürich: SPI legt letztendlich zu (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Kinarusmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kinarus
|0,01
|-82,39%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen mehrheitlich leichter
In Asien zeigen sich die Börsen am Montag mehrheitlich schwächer.