Kinder Morgan Announces First Quarter ‘23 Earnings Webcast

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) today announced it will release first quarter 2023 earnings results on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 after market close and will hold a live webcast and conference call.

What: Kinder Morgan First Quarter ‘23 Earnings Results Webcast

When: April 19, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. CT, 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: http://ir.kindermorgan.com/presentations-webcasts

How: Live over the Internet by logging on to the web at the above address, or by phone (listen-only) by dialing 1-212-547-0140 and entering the passcode 6796861.

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.kindermorgan.com. A recording of the conference call will also be available for replay one hour after the call until the end of the day on May 18, 2023. To access the replay, please dial 1-203-369-3048 and enter passcode 21048.

About Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Access to reliable, affordable energy is a critical component for improving lives around the world. We are committed to providing energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of people, communities and businesses we serve. We own an interest in or operate approximately 82,000 miles of pipelines, 140 terminals, 700 billion cubic feet of working natural gas storage capacity and have renewable natural gas generation capacity of approximately 2.2 Bcf per year of gross production with up to an additional 5.2 Bcf in development. Our pipelines transport natural gas, renewable fuels, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO 2 and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, diesel fuel, renewable fuel feedstocks, chemicals, ethanol, metals and petroleum coke. Learn more about our work advancing energy solutions on the lower carbon initiatives page at www.kindermorgan.com.

