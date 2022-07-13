|
13.07.2022 14:30:00
Kinder Morgan Announces Second Quarter ‘22 Earnings Webcast
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) today announced it will release second quarter 2022 earnings results on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 after market close and will hold a live webcast and conference call.
What: Kinder Morgan Second Quarter ‘22 Earnings Results Webcast
When: July 20, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. CT, 4:30 p.m. ET
Where: http://ir.kindermorgan.com/presentations-webcasts
How: Live over the Internet by logging on to the web at the above address, or by phone (listen-only) by dialing 1-630-395-0178 and entering the passcode 8907369.
If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.kindermorgan.com. A recording of the conference call will also be available for replay one hour after the call until the end of the day on August 20, 2022. To access the replay, please dial 1-203-369-3854 and enter passcode 94872.
About Kinder Morgan, Inc.
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Access to reliable, affordable energy is a critical component for improving lives around the world. We are committed to providing energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of the people, communities and businesses we serve. We own an interest in or operate approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines, 141 terminals, and 700 billion cubic feet of working natural gas storage capacity. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, renewable fuels, crude oil, condensate, CO2 and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, diesel fuel, renewable fuel feedstock, chemicals, ethanol, metals and petroleum coke. Learn more about our renewables initiatives on the low carbon solutions page at www.kindermorgan.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005015/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kinder Morgan Inc (P)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Kinder Morgan Inc (P)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kinder Morgan Inc (P)
|16,30
|-0,79%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzen der US-Banken im Fokus: US-Börsen vor schwächerem Start -- ATX und DAX sinken -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Anleger in den USA halten sich am Donnerstag vorbörslich zurück. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Donnerstag leichter. Auch der deutsche Leitindex befindet sich inzwischen deutlich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die asiatischen Börsen schlossen am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.